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WBC University Announces New Certifications, Reviews Weight-Cutting Protocols
By Jake Blend,5 days ago
WBC University announced new certifications for cutmen, cornermen and ring physicians during its general and medical sessions at the World Boxing Council’s 64th convention in Acapulco. A separate program will certify people who train trainers, according to the organization’s November 9 written report. Director Xóchitl Lagarda coordinated the...