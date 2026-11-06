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Emelianenko & Makhachev Receive SAMBO Ambassador Credentials In Tashkent
By Jake Blend,8 days ago
Fedor Emelianenko and Islam Makhachev received ceremonial credentials recognizing their roles as global SAMBO ambassadors in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on November 5. International SAMBO Federation president Vasily Shestakov presented the two fighters with statuettes bearing the letters at a press conference before the World Championships. FIAS published a written account of...