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Mohammed Walid Replaces Injured Badakhshi Against Matheus Severino At OKTAGON 97
By Jake Blend,4 days ago
Mohammed Walid has stepped in to face Matheus Severino at OKTAGON 97 after Abdul Karim Badakhshi withdrew through injury. The promotion announced the replacement on November 4, three days before Saturday’s event in Hannover, Germany. It identified the new matchup as a bantamweight contest and listed Walid at 8-6 and Severino at 15-5.