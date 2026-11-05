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Takumi Hamada Apologizes To Pancrase Fighters Before RIZIN Debut
By Jake Blend,2 days ago
Takumi Hamada has apologized to Pancrase’s fighters before his RIZIN debut, saying the opportunity does not justify the conduct that cost him his championship. In a written November 2 interview with Manabu Takashima, Hamada described avoiding team consultation because he feared being told not to pursue another promotion. He regretted how his actions affected athletes working toward the Pancrase belt.