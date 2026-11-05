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Sergio Pettis Changes Camps After Duke Roufus Loss Before Goto Fight
By Jake Blend,3 days ago
Sergio Pettis says he changed training environments after finding it difficult to prepare at Roufusport following Duke Roufus’s death. Speaking with Manabu Takashima on October 30 in a written interview published November 5, Pettis described grief affecting his April camp. He has since trained at Milwaukee’s Pura Vida BJJ & MMA and Chicago’s Valle Flow Striking, working with Montel Jackson and Mike Valle.