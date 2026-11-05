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Ray Cooper III Eyes Shooto Lightweight Belt, Future RIZIN Opportunity
By Jake Blend,3 days ago
Ray Cooper III wants a future at lightweight in Japan, with a Shooto belt and a RIZIN appearance among his ambitions. In Manabu Takashima’s November 4 interview, published November 5 by MMAPLANET, Cooper said his next Shooto outing would ideally be at lightweight, while remaining open to welterweight offers and a PFL return. Those are his goals, not announced contracts.