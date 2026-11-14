Middlebury’s food and hospitality scene is steady and hiring, from healthcare kitchens to busy salons. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Supercuts (Regis franchise salon)

Supercuts (Regis franchise salon) Location: 260 Court St, Middlebury, VT 05753

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$25 per hour from day one

Perks: Healthcare insurance, PTO, retirement benefits, advancement opportunities, product/tool discounts, flexible schedule (includes evenings and weekends), in-house Hair Stylist Academy training

Fast-paced salon role where you cut, color, highlight, style, and do facial waxing. Good fit if you love learning new trends, want steady walk-in clients provided for you, and like a supportive team environment.

Employer: UVM Health Network – Porter Medical Center (Helen Porter Nursing & Rehabilitation)

Location: Middlebury, VT

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Every weekend required with a $2/hr weekend differential on top of base pay

with a on top of base pay Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, 3+ years food service experience (cook experience preferred), minimum age 18; ServSafe preferred

You’ll prepare seasonal cycle menus, follow diet orders, and keep the kitchen safe and up to code for a long-term care setting. Good for experienced cooks who like a steady healthcare job, clear recipes, and working closely with dietitians and nutrition staff.

Alternate posting of the same role: Cook – HP – Full-time (Indeed)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.