Healthcare hiring around Middlebury, VT is steady right now, with options in nursing, imaging, and lab science. Good mix of full-time local roles plus one higher-paying travel contract.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Bold Steps Behavioral Health Location: East Middlebury, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide direct patient care in a behavioral health setting, from meds and monitoring to patient and family education. Good fit if you like team-based care, quality improvement, and ongoing professional development.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

Location: Middlebury, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on nursing role focused on daily patient care, monitoring, and safe medication support. Ideal if you want steady bedside work in a collaborative, patient-centered environment.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Location: East Middlebury, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with CT and general radiography, operating advanced imaging equipment and supporting radiologists. Great for techs who enjoy varied imaging work, safety standards, and quality-focused practice.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

Location: East Middlebury, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead-level lab role mixing bench work with quality control, R&D support, and staff training. Good move if you’re ready to mentor others and help run day-to-day lab operations.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: East Middlebury, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform diagnostic X-rays in a modern clinic, focusing on image quality, positioning, and patient comfort. Nice option if you want stable hours and close teamwork in outpatient imaging.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Middlebury, VT

Type: Travel / Contract (about 6 weeks, 36 hrs/week)

Pay: $4,039 per week (package based on 12-hr shifts & 36 hrs/week, per listing)

Short-term CT travel contract with rotating 12-hour shifts and multi-modality work. Best for experienced ARRT CT techs with prior travel and Epic experience who want strong weekly pay and don’t mind weekends and schedule changes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or HR page will show related openings too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.