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Middlebury
🏥 Middlebury, VT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Across Nursing & Imaging
12 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Middlebury, VT is steady right now, with options in nursing, imaging, and lab science. Good mix of full-time local roles plus one higher-paying travel contract.
Registered Nurse (RN) / Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
- Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health
- Location: East Middlebury, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide direct patient care in a behavioral health setting, from meds and monitoring to patient and family education. Good fit if you like team-based care, quality improvement, and ongoing professional development.
Licensed Practical Nurse
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: Middlebury, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on nursing role focused on daily patient care, monitoring, and safe medication support. Ideal if you want steady bedside work in a collaborative, patient-centered environment.
CT / Multimodality Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care
- Location: East Middlebury, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with CT and general radiography, operating advanced imaging equipment and supporting radiologists. Great for techs who enjoy varied imaging work, safety standards, and quality-focused practice.
Medical Laboratory Scientist (Charge)
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: East Middlebury, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead-level lab role mixing bench work with quality control, R&D support, and staff training. Good move if you’re ready to mentor others and help run day-to-day lab operations.
Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: East Middlebury, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perform diagnostic X-rays in a modern clinic, focusing on image quality, positioning, and patient comfort. Nice option if you want stable hours and close teamwork in outpatient imaging.
Travel CT Technologist – $4,039 per week
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Middlebury, VT
- Type: Travel / Contract (about 6 weeks, 36 hrs/week)
- Pay: $4,039 per week (package based on 12-hr shifts & 36 hrs/week, per listing)
Short-term CT travel contract with rotating 12-hour shifts and multi-modality work. Best for experienced ARRT CT techs with prior travel and Epic experience who want strong weekly pay and don’t mind weekends and schedule changes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or HR page will show related openings too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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