Middlebury has some very special cats waiting at Homeward Bound, Addison County's Humane Society. Each one has their own story and is hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2-month-old female kitten

2-month-old Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeward Bound, Addison County's Humane Society

Phone: (802) 388-1100

Sofia is a tiny, 2-month-old black kitten with a gentle spirit. She is already spayed, litter box trained, and used to being an indoor-only kitty. She’s ready to share her life with a new family who will love her as she grows up.

👉 Meet Sofia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior male

Senior Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived senior)

Shelter: Homeward Bound, Addison County's Humane Society

Phone: (802) 388-1100

Buddy is a sweet senior boy whose owner had to move and couldn’t take him along. He’s a gentle, loving cat who enjoys curling up and gazing out windows, and he’s happy to be a lap cat for anyone who offers. He previously lived an indoor/outdoor life and is hoping someone will see his age as a plus, not a minus.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2-month-old male kitten

2-month-old Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeward Bound, Addison County's Humane Society

Phone: (802) 388-1100

Greg is a petite, 2-month-old black kitten with cute pointy ears. He is litter box trained, an indoor-only kitty, and gets along well with other cats. He’s ready to grow up in a loving home that will enjoy watching him blossom.

👉 Meet Greg and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult male

Adult Color: Gray/blue and white

Gray/blue and white Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Homeward Bound, Addison County's Humane Society

Phone: (802) 388-1100

Storm is a very gentle, sweet cat who came to the shelter after his owner lost housing. He loves giving and receiving affection and gets along with cats, dogs, and kids. He currently has a hematoma on his left ear from an ear infection; the shelter is treating the infection, and the hematoma is expected to resolve over time with proper care.

👉 Meet Storm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult male (about 8 years old)

Adult (about 8 years old) Color: Black and cream/ivory

Black and cream/ivory Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Homeward Bound, Addison County's Humane Society

Phone: (802) 388-1100

Nova is a lovable cat who used to live an indoor/outdoor life. In the home, he got along with other cats, a dog, and kids and was an all-around “good dude.” Outside, he sometimes got into scuffles with other outdoor cats, so the shelter hopes to find him a home where he can be indoor-only or have safe, supervised outdoor access. At about 8 years old, he’s ready for a calm home where he can relax and be doted on.

👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Polydactyl (Hemingway)

Domestic Shorthair / Polydactyl (Hemingway) Age: Young male (about 1 year old)

Young (about 1 year old) Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Homeward Bound, Addison County's Humane Society

Phone: (802) 388-1100

Jimmy is a handsome young cat with extra toes (polydactyl) who has had a rough start and is afraid of people right now. He gets along with other cats and uses his litter box perfectly, but he will need a patient, quiet home that can give him time to settle in at his own pace. He may not be seen much at first, but the shelter believes he has the potential to become a loving house cat.

👉 Meet Jimmy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Middlebury, VT, please consider visiting Homeward Bound, Addison County's Humane Society or calling (802) 388-1100 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.