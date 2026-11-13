Middlebury’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles in both grocery and wireless sales. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hannaford

Hannaford Location: Middlebury, VT (260 Court St)

(260 Court St) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.75 – $31.60/hour

Lead the meat and seafood department when managers are out, help train staff, and keep products fresh, safe, and well-stocked. Good fit if you have meat-cutting or department lead experience and don’t mind working in cooler temps and lifting heavier boxes.

Employer: Hannaford

Hannaford Location: Middlebury, VT (260 Court St)

(260 Court St) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.90 – $21.60/hour

Hands-on role helping customers at the meat and seafood counter, wrapping, pricing, stocking cases, and keeping everything clean and safe. Great if you like physical work, learning product knowledge, and giving friendly service in a busy grocery setting.

Employer: Prime Communications (AT&T Authorized Retailer)

(AT&T Authorized Retailer) Location: Middlebury, VT

Type: Full-time (32+ hours/week, evenings & weekends)

(32+ hours/week, evenings & weekends) Pay: Base + commission, about $40,000–$50,000+/year potential

Help customers pick phones, plans, and entertainment options while earning commission and bonuses. This one stands out if you’re outgoing, have customer-facing experience, and want clear paths to grow into leadership.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on hours, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.