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Middlebury

📅 Enter the 2026 Gingerbread House Competition in Middlebury

4 days ago
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📅 Enter Middlebury’s 2026 Gingerbread House Competition

The Ilsley Public Library and Better Middlebury Partnership are hosting a holiday gingerbread house competition for all ages, themed “Home.”

Who can enter?

  • Family (mixed ages working together)
  • Child (ages 14 and under, no adult help)
  • Adult (ages 15+)
  • Business/organization/professional

Key rules:

  • Must be a house or building on a sturdy base no larger than 12" x 12"
  • Must have a visible title on the base
  • Structure and decorations must be 100% edible (except base board and candy wrappers)
  • No Styrofoam or other artificial support materials
  • One entry per person/family per category, but you may enter different categories

Timeline:

  • Nov 4–29: Fill out the online registration form and build your house
  • Mon, Nov 30, 3:30–5:30pm: Drop off entries at Ilsley Public Library
  • Dec 1–18: Community voting
  • Sat, Dec 19, 10:00am: Winners announced at a celebration at Ilsley with treats

Questions? Email Jennifer at jennifer.johnson@ilsleypubliclibrary.org.

More Info: 2026 Gingerbread House Competition - Ilsley Public...

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