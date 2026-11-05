📅 Enter the 2026 Gingerbread House Competition in Middlebury

📅 Enter Middlebury’s 2026 Gingerbread House Competition The Ilsley Public Library and Better Middlebury Partnership are hosting a holiday gingerbread house competition for all ages, themed “Home.” Who can enter? Family (mixed ages working together)

(mixed ages working together) Child (ages 14 and under , no adult help)

(ages , no adult help) Adult (ages 15+ )

(ages ) Business/organization/professional Key rules: Must be a house or building on a sturdy base no larger than 12" x 12"

on a Must have a visible title on the base

on the base Structure and decorations must be 100% edible (except base board and candy wrappers)

(except base board and candy wrappers) No Styrofoam or other artificial support materials

One entry per person/family per category, but you may enter different categories Timeline: Nov 4–29: Fill out the online registration form and build your house

Fill out the and build your house Mon, Nov 30, 3:30–5:30pm: Drop off entries at Ilsley Public Library

Drop off entries at Dec 1–18: Community voting

Community voting Sat, Dec 19, 10:00am: Winners announced at a celebration at Ilsley with treats Questions? Email Jennifer at jennifer.johnson@ilsleypubliclibrary.org.

More Info: 2026 Gingerbread House Competition - Ilsley Public...