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Middlebury
📅 Enter the 2026 Gingerbread House Competition in Middlebury
4 days ago
📅 Enter Middlebury’s 2026 Gingerbread House Competition
The Ilsley Public Library and Better Middlebury Partnership are hosting a holiday gingerbread house competition for all ages, themed “Home.”
Who can enter?
- Family (mixed ages working together)
- Child (ages 14 and under, no adult help)
- Adult (ages 15+)
- Business/organization/professional
Key rules:
- Must be a house or building on a sturdy base no larger than 12" x 12"
- Must have a visible title on the base
- Structure and decorations must be 100% edible (except base board and candy wrappers)
- No Styrofoam or other artificial support materials
- One entry per person/family per category, but you may enter different categories
Timeline:
- Nov 4–29: Fill out the online registration form and build your house
- Mon, Nov 30, 3:30–5:30pm: Drop off entries at Ilsley Public Library
- Dec 1–18: Community voting
- Sat, Dec 19, 10:00am: Winners announced at a celebration at Ilsley with treats
Questions? Email Jennifer at jennifer.johnson@ilsleypubliclibrary.org.
More Info: 2026 Gingerbread House Competition - Ilsley Public...
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