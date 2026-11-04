🛒 Middlebury, VT Retail Roundup: Multiple Local Customer Service Jobs

Middlebury’s retail scene is steady, with national chains and local stores all needing friendly faces. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies Inc.)

Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies Inc.) Location: Middlebury, VT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on job working with fresh fruits and veggies—cutting, packaging, stocking, and building displays. Good fit if you enjoy food prep, staying active, and keeping things clean and organized while helping customers.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Middlebury, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.50–$20.50/hour (depends on experience and other factors)

Front-of-store role where you run the register, help customers find what they need, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and online pickup services. Good for someone who likes a mix of customer interaction, basic sales, and general store tasks.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (PRE-US)

Location: Middlebury, VT 05753

Type: Part-time

Pay Rate: $17.00/hour

You’ll travel between local stores to stock products, tidy shelves, and set up displays for big-name brands. Great if you like working on your own, using your phone for app-based tasks, and having a flexible, active job.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.