undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Middlebury, IN Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Middlebury’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in RV and metals. If you like hands-on work and care about quality, there are some solid options open.
Quality Coordinator – 1st Shift
- Employer: Champagne Metals
- Location: Middlebury, IN
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $18–$21 per hour (or more with experience)
You’ll inspect materials, complete claim forms, and use tools like tape measures, micrometers, and calipers to keep product quality on point. This role is great if you’re detail-focused, can work with little supervision, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 15 days PTO, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and more).
Manufacturing Quality Engineer
- Employer: Grand Design RV
- Location: Middlebury, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
This role leads quality efforts across Grand Design RV—digging into warranty data, running root cause investigations, and improving manufacturing processes. Good fit if you have an engineering or manufacturing background, enjoy being on the production floor most of the day, and like using tools like Lean, Six Sigma, FMEA, and SPC. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and tuition reimbursement.
Lead Product Safety Investigator
- Employer: Winnebago Industries, Inc.
- Location: Hybrid – Eden Prairie, MN or Middlebury, IN
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
- Salary: $130,000–$150,000 per year (depending on location and experience)
Senior-level role leading complex safety investigations for RV products, including defect assessments, compliance checks, and root cause analysis using 8D and 5-Why. Ideal if you have 8+ years in product safety or quality in automotive/RV/heavy truck, know the Safety Act and FMVSS, and are comfortable presenting to senior leaders. Comes with a full benefits package and is a key voice in company-wide safety decisions.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.