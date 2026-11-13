Middlebury’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in RV and metals. If you like hands-on work and care about quality, there are some solid options open.

Employer: Champagne Metals

Champagne Metals Location: Middlebury, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $18–$21 per hour (or more with experience)

You’ll inspect materials, complete claim forms, and use tools like tape measures, micrometers, and calipers to keep product quality on point. This role is great if you’re detail-focused, can work with little supervision, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 15 days PTO, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and more).

Employer: Grand Design RV

Location: Middlebury, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This role leads quality efforts across Grand Design RV—digging into warranty data, running root cause investigations, and improving manufacturing processes. Good fit if you have an engineering or manufacturing background, enjoy being on the production floor most of the day, and like using tools like Lean, Six Sigma, FMEA, and SPC. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Location: Hybrid – Eden Prairie, MN or Middlebury, IN

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $130,000–$150,000 per year (depending on location and experience)

Senior-level role leading complex safety investigations for RV products, including defect assessments, compliance checks, and root cause analysis using 8D and 5-Why. Ideal if you have 8+ years in product safety or quality in automotive/RV/heavy truck, know the Safety Act and FMVSS, and are comfortable presenting to senior leaders. Comes with a full benefits package and is a key voice in company-wide safety decisions.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.