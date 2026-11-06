🚧 Middlebury IN Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Middlebury’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on field work or more office-based construction roles. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Lozier Corporation

Location: Middlebury, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.39–$25.51/hour depending on shift, plus bonuses

Operate powder-coat paint equipment on retail shelving and warehouse systems. All shifts are open, with a $1,000 bonus after 90 days, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and an onsite clinic. Great fit if you like physical work and steady manufacturing hours.

Employer: WM Miller Concrete

Location: Middlebury, IN (office-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$125,000/year + bonuses

Lead estimating and project admin for a growing concrete flatwork contractor, and help roll out JobTread for bids, scheduling, and invoicing. This is a high-responsibility role working closely with leadership, with PTO, holiday pay, 401(k), and performance bonuses.

Employer: Hawkins Water Tech, Inc.

Location: Middlebury, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$28.00/hour

Install water softeners, RO systems, and filtration equipment in homes and businesses, Monday–Friday about 42–45 hours/week. Offers major medical, PTO, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, uniforms, and tools, plus steady local, in-person work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.