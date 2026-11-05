🏭 Middlebury Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & $22+/hr

Middlebury’s plants are busy right now, and skilled operators are in demand. If you like hands-on work with solid pay and benefits, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lozier Corporation

Lozier Corporation Location: Middlebury, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.39–$25.51/hr depending on shift, plus shift premiums on weekend shifts

All shifts are open, including weekend-only options with extra pay. You’ll set up and support punch presses, brake presses, and CNC/laser equipment, help keep lines running safely, and join a team with PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) match, health benefits, and a $1,000 bonus after 90 days.

Employer: Lozier Corporation

Lozier Corporation Location: Middlebury, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.39/hr, Monday–Thursday 5:00am–3:30pm

Steady first-shift schedule with Fridays off most weeks. You’ll program, load, and adjust CNC/VMC equipment, work with engineers and techs, and help train co-workers. Comes with $1,000 bonus after 90 days, PTO, paid holidays, health benefits, 401(k) match, and education/career development programs.

Same role also listed here if you prefer Indeed: 1st Shift VMC Operator – Indeed posting

Employer: Lozier Corporation

Lozier Corporation Location: Middlebury, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.17/hr, Monday–Thursday 3:30pm–2:00am

Great fit if you like evenings and nights. You’ll set up dies on punch, brake, and automatic presses, support operators, and keep production safe and efficient. Includes $1,000 bonus after 90 days, PTO, paid holidays, health benefits, 401(k) match, and education/career development programs.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.