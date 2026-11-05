🏗️ Middlebury IN Engineering: Multiple RV & Marine Roles Hiring

Middlebury’s RV and marine scene is busy right now, and engineering talent is in demand. If you like hands-on work with vehicles, power systems, and testing, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Location: Middlebury, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on electrical systems for RVs and other vehicles across multiple Winnebago business units. This role is very hands-on with vehicle electrical architecture, power distribution (12V/24V/48V), wiring/harnesses, and electrification projects, plus cross-team work with mechanical, software, and manufacturing.

Employer: Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Location: Middlebury, IN, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is the same Electrical Engineer role at Winnebago, posted on Indeed. If you prefer applying via Indeed, use this link; the work is the same: design and validate vehicle electrical systems, support electrification, and travel up to ~40% to support builds, suppliers, and testing.

Employer: Pentangle Tech Services | P5 Group

Location: Middlebury, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on Test Engineer role focused on RV and marine products. You’ll design test fixtures, run structural/electrical/environmental tests, manage a test lab, and support fabrication and rapid prototyping (welding, machining, CNC, 3D printing) to keep products safe, reliable, and high-performing.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.