Middleburg’s hospitality scene is buzzing, from luxury estates to resort pools and spas. If you like guest-facing work in a pretty setting, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Goodstone Inn & Restaurant

Goodstone Inn & Restaurant Location: Middleburg, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: Tip-based with a $20/hour minimum earnings guarantee

Serve guests at a historic country estate with seasonal menus and an upscale, yet warm vibe. Great fit if you have at least 2 years of serving experience and want strong earning potential, staff meals, and benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: EDS Service Solutions

Location: Middleburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17/hour

Keep a luxury pool area clean, safe, and relaxing while helping with towels, amenities, and light food & beverage service. Good for people who enjoy working outdoors, staying active, and giving friendly, high-touch service.

Employer: Goodstone Inn & Restaurant

Location: Middleburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Support the dining room and bar by running food, restocking, and keeping service areas spotless. Ideal entry or next-step role if you’re energetic, want to learn the ropes of fine dining, and like working on a tight-knit team.

Employer: Salamander Middleburg

Location: Middleburg, VA

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: Hourly + commission + service charge

Work in a Forbes Five-Star spa, giving high-quality massages in a calm, nature-inspired space. Best for licensed Virginia massage therapists with spa or resort experience who want a luxury setting and commission-based upside.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.