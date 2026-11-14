Middleburg Heights is busy in the logistics world right now. If you like keeping products moving and solving shipping puzzles, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com Services LLC Location: Middleburg Heights, OH (onsite in fulfillment / operations buildings)

(onsite in fulfillment / operations buildings) Salary: $71,400/year listed for Middleburg Heights

listed for Middleburg Heights Type: Full-time, early career

Lead a team of 50–100 associates in a fast-paced Amazon facility, keeping safety, quality, and productivity on track. Good fit if you’re finishing a bachelor’s or master’s degree and want hands-on leadership experience in large-scale operations.

Employer: Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Location: Middleburg Heights, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior-level role coordinating complex inbound and outbound shipments, export documents, and VAT/import duties. You’ll work with ERP systems, track KPIs, and improve logistics processes, so it’s ideal if you already have solid logistics or warehouse experience.

Employer: WEST Forwarding Services (World Express Shipping, Transportation and Forwarding Services, Inc.)

Location: Middleburg Heights, OH (hybrid after intro period)

(hybrid after intro period) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Supervise daily customs brokerage operations for ocean and air shipments, handle entries and clearances, and guide a team through complex compliance issues. Great for someone with strong U.S. Customs knowledge who enjoys both people leadership and detailed documentation work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.