Healthcare hiring around Middleburg Heights, OH is steady right now, with options from home care to high‑pay travel roles. Here are several solid openings worth a look.

Employer: Quadax, Inc.

Quadax, Inc. Location: Middleburg Heights, OH (in‑office, then hybrid)

(in‑office, then hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This leadership role oversees billing KPIs, managers, and process improvement for a large revenue cycle team. Starts 5 days in office for 3 months, then shifts to a 3 days office / 2 days remote hybrid schedule.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Middleburg Heights, OH

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: Approx. $1,863 per week (36 hrs, 12‑hr shifts; stipend TBD)

13‑week RRT assignment with 36 hours/week and 12‑hour shifts. Comes with weekly pay, day‑one medical/vision/dental, guaranteed hours, holiday pay, and referral bonuses.

Employer: BrightStar Care – Cuyahoga West

Location: Cleveland West Side & Middleburg Heights, OH area

Cleveland West Side & area Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $30–$33/hour

Provide one‑on‑one skilled and personal care in the home with flexible AM, PM, and overnight shifts and a 40‑hour/week commitment. Offers weekly pay, bonuses, PTO, birthday leave, and health benefits.

Employer: Royal Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation

Location: Middleburg Heights, OH

Type: Not listed (facility-based STNA role)

Not listed (facility-based STNA role) Pay: Not listed

Hands‑on STNA position in a nursing and rehab facility, providing daily personal care, mobility help, and restorative support under RN/LPN supervision. Requires current STNA certification and comfort working with elderly and medically complex residents.

Employer: BrightStar Care – Cuyahoga West

Location: Westside Cuyahoga County & Middleburg Heights, OH

Westside Cuyahoga County & Type: Part-time, Full-time, PRN

Pay: $16–$21/hour (premium pay for some short shifts)

In‑home caregiving role with 2–12 hour shifts, mornings, afternoons, nights, weekdays, and weekends. Includes weekly pay, bonuses, PTO, health benefits, paid training, and RN support on every case.

Employer: Avani Healthcare Staffing (Travel contract)

Avani Healthcare Staffing (Travel contract) Location: Middleburg Heights, OH

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Pay: $68.03/hr; about $2,449/week (blend of taxable + stipend)

ER travel contract with 3×12 day shifts (7a–7:30p) and strong weekly pay plus lodging and meals stipends. Requires OH or compact RN license, BLS/ACLS/PALS/NIHSS, prior ER travel experience, and 50‑mile radius compliance.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.