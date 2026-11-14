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Middleburg Heights
🏥 Middleburg Heights Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Middleburg Heights, OH is steady right now, with options from home care to high‑pay travel roles. Here are several solid openings worth a look.
Senior Manager, Medical Billing
- Employer: Quadax, Inc.
- Location: Middleburg Heights, OH (in‑office, then hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This leadership role oversees billing KPIs, managers, and process improvement for a large revenue cycle team. Starts 5 days in office for 3 months, then shifts to a 3 days office / 2 days remote hybrid schedule.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $1,863/week
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Middleburg Heights, OH
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: Approx. $1,863 per week (36 hrs, 12‑hr shifts; stipend TBD)
13‑week RRT assignment with 36 hours/week and 12‑hour shifts. Comes with weekly pay, day‑one medical/vision/dental, guaranteed hours, holiday pay, and referral bonuses.
Private Duty LPN | Home Care | West Cleveland
- Employer: BrightStar Care – Cuyahoga West
- Location: Cleveland West Side & Middleburg Heights, OH area
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $30–$33/hour
Provide one‑on‑one skilled and personal care in the home with flexible AM, PM, and overnight shifts and a 40‑hour/week commitment. Offers weekly pay, bonuses, PTO, birthday leave, and health benefits.
State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA)
- Employer: Royal Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Location: Middleburg Heights, OH
- Type: Not listed (facility-based STNA role)
- Pay: Not listed
Hands‑on STNA position in a nursing and rehab facility, providing daily personal care, mobility help, and restorative support under RN/LPN supervision. Requires current STNA certification and comfort working with elderly and medically complex residents.
Home Health Aide (HHA) | Personal Care | Multiple Shifts
- Employer: BrightStar Care – Cuyahoga West
- Location: Westside Cuyahoga County & Middleburg Heights, OH
- Type: Part-time, Full-time, PRN
- Pay: $16–$21/hour (premium pay for some short shifts)
In‑home caregiving role with 2–12 hour shifts, mornings, afternoons, nights, weekdays, and weekends. Includes weekly pay, bonuses, PTO, health benefits, paid training, and RN support on every case.
Travel RN – Emergency Room
- Employer: Avani Healthcare Staffing (Travel contract)
- Location: Middleburg Heights, OH
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Pay: $68.03/hr; about $2,449/week (blend of taxable + stipend)
ER travel contract with 3×12 day shifts (7a–7:30p) and strong weekly pay plus lodging and meals stipends. Requires OH or compact RN license, BLS/ACLS/PALS/NIHSS, prior ER travel experience, and 50‑mile radius compliance.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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