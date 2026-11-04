🍽️ Middleburg Heights Restaurant Jobs – Multiple Front & Back of House Roles

Middleburg Heights restaurants are busy and hiring. If you like a fast pace, friendly people, and steady shifts, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Rock Creek Kitchen and Bar

Rock Creek Kitchen and Bar Location: Middleburg Heights, OH

Middleburg Heights, OH Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time or part-time (on-site)

Work the line, prep and cook a variety of dishes, and help keep a smooth, clean kitchen. Good fit if you have 1+ year kitchen experience and want to grow with a busy, community-focused bar and restaurant.

Employer: Brown Derby

Brown Derby Location: Middleburg Heights, OH

Middleburg Heights, OH Pay: From $5.50/hour

Type: On-site, likely part-time or full-time

Clear and reset tables, run food from the kitchen, and keep the dining room and restrooms tidy. Great entry role if you’re active, don’t mind lifting, and want to learn the flow of restaurant service.

Employer: Brown Derby

Brown Derby Location: Middleburg Heights, OH

Middleburg Heights, OH Pay: From $11.00/hour

Type: On-site, likely part-time or full-time

Greet guests, manage seating and reservations, and help run food to tables. Nice mix of front-of-house hosting and light food running if you like talking with people and staying organized.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.