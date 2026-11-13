🏛️ The Community Preservation Committee (CPC) will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:00 PM in the Select Board Meeting Room, 10 Nickerson Avenue.

The agenda starts with a call to order and approval of the October 21, 2026 meeting minutes.

Under New Business, the CPC plans to review Step 2 applications for two projects:

“Oliver Estate Entrance Restoration”

“Soule Homestead Barn Door Restoration” They will also talk about possible project extensions.

Under Old Business, the Committee will:

Hear an SRPEDD update on the Community Preservation Act (CPA) 5-year Annual Plan

update on the Review the FY27 Tispaquin Pond Grant Agreement

Get general project updates

Discuss the statutory member expiration for the Historic representative on the Committee

After that, they will review financial reports, including the Treasurer’s Report and accounts payables, then move on to correspondence and announcements, any unanticipated items, set the next meeting date, and adjourn.

The notice, posted by Secretary Josephine Ruthwicz and time-stamped by the Town Clerk’s Office on 11/13/2026 at 8:42 AM, also repeats state law: under MGL Chapter 30A, §§18–25, meeting notices must be posted at least 48 hours in advance, and must reach the Town Clerk’s Office by 5:00 PM, Monday–Friday (not counting weekends or legal holidays).