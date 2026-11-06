💰 Middleborough, MA Finance Jobs with Multiple $70K–$110K Roles

Middleborough’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from local firms to big-name brands. If you’re in accounting or financial planning, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Bankers Life

Bankers Life Location: Middleboro, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help clients reach long-term money goals by building personalized financial plans and checking every detail. Great fit if you have 5+ years in investments, strong people skills, and enjoy guiding clients through big life decisions.

Employer: The Ockers Company

Location: Middleboro, MA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000 per year

Key role owning the general ledger, month-end close, forecasts, and audits for a growing company doing acquisitions. Comes with strong benefits (401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO) and room to grow if you have 5+ years accounting/finance, solid GAAP knowledge, and advanced Excel/ERP skills.

Employer: Ocean Spray

Location: Hybrid – Lakeville, MA HQ (Mon & Fri remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,200 – $90,300 per year

Partner with cross-functional teams to analyze performance, build financial models, and support budgets and forecasts at a well-known, farmer-owned co-op. Ideal if you have 3+ years experience, strong Excel, and like turning numbers into clear insights for business leaders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting shows options you wouldn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.