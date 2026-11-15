Middle Township’s hospital scene is busy and growing, with Cooper Norcross Health adding extra hands in Cape May Court House. Good mix here for both licensed nurses and entry-level hospital support.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Cape May Court House, NJ

Type: Per Diem / Float Pool (listed as Full-Time in posting system)

Salary: Not listed

Per diem RN role where you float to different units and take full patient assignments. You’ll need 1+ year acute care RN experience, NJ-RN license, and AHA BLS; great if you want flexible hours while staying in a major regional health system.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Cape May Court House, NJ

Type: PRN / As Needed (listed as Full-Time in posting system)

Salary: $16.50–$25.00/hour

Entry-level hospital role moving patients and equipment so clinical staff can focus on care. Needs a High School Diploma or GED, 0–2 years experience (preferred), and BLS/CPR within 3 months of hire.

Note: The other Transporter PRN links are duplicates of this same role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—health systems often have similar roles you can jump to from there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.