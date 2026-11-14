Healthcare hiring is steady around Middle Township right now, especially with Cooper Norcross Health growing its team in Cape May Court House.

Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local (or work from home) and build your career in healthcare.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Cape May Court House, NJ

Type: Full-time PRN

Salary: Not listed

Work with high‑risk OB patients as a key part of the Maternal Fetal Medicine team. You’ll perform anatomy scans, growth studies, fetal echos, and assist with procedures like amniocentesis and fetal transfusions. Requires ARDMS, BLS, and completion of an approved Ultrasound Technology program (0–2 years’ experience).

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Remote, based out of Cape May Court House, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fully remote role using your clinical background to review inpatient charts and tighten up documentation so it matches severity of illness and services provided. You’ll query providers, support coders, and help with appeals on denied cases. Needs 3–5 years’ experience, Bachelor’s degree (BSN preferred), and CDI‑related certifications and RN license are preferred.

If something here fits you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.