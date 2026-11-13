Middle Township and nearby Rio Grande have a nice mix of steady retail jobs and seasonal roles right now. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Middle Township, NJ

Type: Full-time (about 45 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $18.50 – $28.67/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/10/2027

Step into a leadership track with a 16-week paid training program that prepares you to run your own CVS store. Mix of virtual and hands-on training, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement), and a clear path toward Store Manager if you’re open to promotions within the local market.

Employer: Michaels

Michaels Location: Rio Grande, NJ

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.92 – $18.50/hour (overtime eligible)

Help shoppers with crafts and décor, run the register, unload trucks, and keep the store stocked and tidy. Good fit if you want flexible hours (nights/weekends), a creative environment, and employee discounts, with access to benefits depending on hours and eligibility.

Employer: Adriel Auto

Location: Rio Grande, NJ

Type: Full-time (40 horas semanales)

Pay: $10.50/hora

Atiende clientes, cobra en el área de piezas, servicio y ventas, y maneja efectivo y tarjetas (incluye cuadre de caja). Ofrecen plan médico, vacaciones y enfermedad, descuento de empleado y bono de Navidad; piden experiencia previa como cajera y buenas destrezas de servicio al cliente.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.