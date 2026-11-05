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🏥 Middle Township NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare roles around Middle Township, NJ are looking strong right now, from hands-on pediatric therapy to steady pharmacy work with big-company benefits.
Here are several local openings worth a look:
Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist
- Employer: On The SPOT Therapy Center
- Location: Cape May Court House, NJ (Middle Township)
- Type: Part-time, Contract
- Pay: $55.00/hour
Family-centered pediatric clinic that loves learning through play. After-school, evening, and some Saturday hours with a flexible schedule in a small, growing practice.
Pediatric Occupational Therapist
- Employer: On The SPOT Therapy Center
- Location: Cape May Court House, NJ (Middle Township)
- Type: Part-time, Contract
- Pay: $50.00/hour
Work with “littles” in a fun, team-based pediatric setting. Great fit if you want after-school/evening hours and a close-knit, play-focused therapy environment.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3337
- Location: Rio Grande, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18–$31/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
Help process prescriptions and support customers in a busy retail pharmacy. Comes with Walmart benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase options, PTO, and access to Live Better U education programs.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3337
- Location: Rio Grande, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.50–$34.50/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
Full-time role for certified techs handling prescriptions and customer care. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), company-paid life insurance, PTO, and Walmart-paid education options.
If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—local spots like these tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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