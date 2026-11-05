🏥 Middle River, MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Middle River’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with both human and pet care clinics hiring. If you like helping patients and want steady, local work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Banfield Pet Hospital Location: Middle River, MD (White Marsh / Pulaski Hwy area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.46 – $27.42/hour

Lead the team in a busy pet hospital while still doing hands-on vet assistant/tech work. You’ll help manage daily flow, support staff, and keep pets and clients cared for, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, pet wellness plans, and more).

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Banfield Pet Hospital Location: Middle River, MD (White Marsh Hospital – 9921 Pulaski Hwy)

Type: Full-time (part-time also available per posting)

Pay: $23.81 – $34.39/hour

Work at the top of your license in a preventive-care focused vet hospital. This role is ideal if you’re a licensed/registered vet tech who wants solid pay, flexible scheduling, CE support, and a big benefits package, plus three free pet wellness plans.

Employer: Excelsia Injury Care

Location: Middle River, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based role helping close out care for patients injured in car or work accidents. You’ll handle statements, reports, and discharge documents, use your typing and computer skills, and get access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.