Village employees clear debris left behind by historic ice storms in Wolverine Monday, April 1.

The U.S. Department of Energy has issued another emergency order forcing a West Michigan coal-fired power plant to remain open. The J.H. Campbell plant, which sits on the lakeshore in Ottawa County, was originally scheduled to be shut down in the summer of 2025. But the DOE has repeatedly ordered Consumers Energy, which operates the plant, to stay open, citing an energy emergency.

The state of Michigan sued to overturn the order. In September, a federal judge sided with the state, concluding that the federal government “exceeded its statutory authority.” The Department is now appealing that decision.

The previous order keeping the J.H. Campbell plant open was scheduled to expire on Saturday. Late Friday, the DOE issued a new order, which it says is valid for another 90 days.

Consumers Energy has filed to reclaim the costs of keeping the plant open. If granted, that would mean the costs would be passed on to Consumers customers in the form of rate hikes. In September, the Michigan Attorney General’s office said the additional costs of operating J.H. Campbell had reached $295 million.

“By forcing its continued operation, DOE tried a never-before-used tactic to illegally prop up the aging J.H. Campbell coal plant that nobody asked to keep, sticking ratepayers with a bill for a facility that should have been retired more than a year ago,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.

In its most recent emergency order, the DOE continued to argue that the power grid in Michigan faced the possibility of shortages during periods of peak electricity demand and the winter season.

"President Trump and the Energy Department remain committed to doing everything in our power to stop power outages for American families and businesses," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

The current emergency order will expire Feb. 12, 2027.