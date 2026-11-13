Since peaking in the 1990’s, the number of licensed deer hunters in Michigan has fallen by about a third. One result of the declining number of hunters has been a rising deer herd in the state, especially in the Lower Peninsula. (file photo) (Steve Carmody / Michigan Public)

Tens of thousands of hunters are expected to be out Sunday for the beginning of Michigan’s annual firearm deer season.

Since peaking in the 1990’s, the number of licensed deer hunters in Michigan has fallen by about a third. One result of the declining number of hunters has been a rising deer herd in the state, especially in the Lower Peninsula.

Yet despite the decline in the number of hunters, the start of the 15 day firearm deer season is still referred to as an unofficial state holiday in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says hunters should be aware of regulation changes in each region of the state. Perhaps the biggest change is the elimination of the Limited Firearms Deer Zone in the Lower Peninsula. The change will allow the use of a high-powered rifle instead of a shotgun. Another change will allow hunters to digitally tag their harvested deer.

The agency reminds hunters to be prepared to report their harvest and assist with disease-testing priorities.

Last year, roughly 38,000 deer were harvested on the opening day of firearm deer season.