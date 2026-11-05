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Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend, November 6-8
By Frankie Tracy,5 days ago
If you’re anything like me, this week marks the start of the holiday season! If you’re looking for some fun holiday celebrations to start the festivities, or if you just want something to keep you busy this weekend, Michigan Public has got you covered!
We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Art Coast Food & Wine Festival
11/5-11/7 | All Day
Downtown - Saugatuck
Prices Vary
Traverse City Beer Week
11/6-11/14 | All Day
Downtown - Traverse City
Free
11/6-11/8 | All Day
Oliver Art Center - 132 Coast Guard Road, Frankfort
Free
Iceman Cometh Challenge
11/7 | All Day
Kalkaska to Traverse City
Free to watch
Dark Sky Night at Negwegon State Park
11/7 | 5 p.m.
Negwegon State Park - 248 State Park Road, Harrisville
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti
The Parliament of Poets
11/5-11/7 | 7 p.m.
Cahoots Cafe - 206 E Huron Street, Ann Arbor
$30
Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans
11/7 | 7:30 p.m.
Michigan Stadium - 1201 S State Street, Ann Arbor
Prices Vary
Michigan Bright Water Storytelling Festival
11/7 | All Day
Howell Opera House - 123 W Grand River, Howell
$30
Bunyan Battle 5K
11/7 | 9 a.m.
Island Lake Recreation Area - 6301 Kensington Road, Brighton
$50
Metro Detroit
SIX: The Musical
11/3-11/8 | Times Vary
Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Pewabic Holiday Showcase - Opening Weekend
11/5-11/8 | All Day
Pewabic Store - 10125 E Jefferson Avenue, Detroit
Free
Art & House Music Event
11/7 | 3 p.m.
Andy Arts - 3000 Fenkell Avenue, Detroit
$5
All Things Detroit: Holiday Experience
11/8 | All Day
Eastern Market - 2934 Russell Street, Detroit
$7
Grand Rapids
Three Decembers
11/6-11/7 | 7:30 p.m.
Betty Van Andel Opera Center - 1320 E Fulton Street, Grand Rapids
$50
LEGO Robotics
11/7 | 10 a.m.
Grand Rapids Public Library - 111 Library Street NE, Grand Rapids
Free
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
11/8 | 8 p.m.
DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo Improv Fest
11/5-11/7 | 7:30 p.m.
Crawlspace Comedy Theatre - 315 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo
$24
Come From Away
11/5-11/29 | 7:30 p.m.
Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Candlelight Night Hike
11/6 | 6 p.m.
Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$15
The Kalamazoo Django Reinhardt Festival
11/6 | 8 p.m.
Bell’s Eccentric Cafe - 355 E Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$30
Lansing
Mystery at the Museum
11/6 | 6:30 p.m.
Michigan History Museum - 702 W Kalamazoo Street, Lansing
$30
Antigone
11/6-11/15 | 7:30 p.m.
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
$28.50
Holiday Outdoor Market
11/7 | 10 a.m.
Bridge + Main - 125 N Bridge Street, Dewitt
Free
Pumpkin Chuck
11/7 | All Day
Fitzgerald Park - 133 Fitzgerald Park Drive, Grand Ledge
Free
Upper Peninsula
41 N Film Festival
11/5-11/8 | All Day
Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts - 1400 Townsend Dr, Houghton
Free
Cassie & Maggie
11/6 | 7 p.m.
Lake Superior State University Arts Center - 650 W Easterday Ave, Sault Ste. Marie
$5
UP Ice Fishing & Hunting Expo
11/6-11/7 | All Day
UP State Fairgrounds - 2401 12th Avenue N, Escanaba
Free
Daily News Big Holiday Craft Show
11/7 | All Day
Kingsford Middle School - 445 Hamilton Ave, Kingsford
Free