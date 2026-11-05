Here’s who won five seats on the Detroit school board

Thirty-four Detroiters are running for five seats on the Detroit Public Schools Community District. Chalbeat's voter guide provides a look at where they stand on the issues. (Elaine Cromie / Chalkbeat)

This story originally published in Chalkbeat Detroit. See the full breakdown of Detroit school board election results here.

Voters elected two former board members, an incumbent, a newcomer, and a familiar face to the Detroit school board Tuesday in a pivotal election that may change the direction of the district for years to come.

Detroiters cast ballots to fill five open at-large seats on the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s seven-member board, including four seats with full four-year terms and one with a two-year partial term. The election comes as parents and community members push district leaders for more urgency in improving academic achievement, building conditions, and transparency.

The unofficial final results showed winners of the four-year terms are Georgia Lemmons, Jameel Smith, LaMar Lemmons, and Bessie Harris.

The election was a referendum of sorts on the 9-year tenure of Superintendent Nikolai Vitti, who has in recent months faced harsher criticism from board members concerned that students aren’t improving enough on state and district exams.

While the election of two new members critical of Vitti makes more board clashes likely, his most vocal critics didn’t get elected. And it’s unclear whether Vitti’s job is at stake because not all candidates or sitting members have been clear about their opinions.

LaMar Lemmons was a Detroit Public Schools board member during state emergency management from 2012 to 2016. He was elected to the newly formed DPSCD board in November 2016 and left office in 2018.

He has been critical of Vitti over the years. He initially voted against hiring Vitti in 2017, but later changed his vote because he said he wanted the new school leader to have unanimous support from the board.

Most recently, LaMar Lemmons decried the accelerated closures of small schools.

His wife, Georgia Lemmons, is a retired DPS teacher who served on the DPSCD board from 2017 to 2022. She voted against extending Vitti’s contract in 2020.

Smith, director of psychotherapy services behavioral health service line at Henry Ford Health. Incumbent Harris is a retired special education teacher and principal. She was appointed to the board in October 2025 to fill a seat after the resignation of a member. Terry Whitfield, a self-employed nonprofit consultant, was just shy of earning a four-year term, losing by just 56 votes.

Aliya Moore, a self-employed DPSCD parent, won the two-year partial term. Moore is a longtime critic of Vitti and his administration who has called for his removal from the district for years.

The future of the district was on the mind of voters such as Elizabeth Gist. She said she spent a lot of time researching since she hadn’t heard much from any campaign and selected about seven school board candidates she planned to vote for. She hopes they can improve Detroit’s educational system and its children’s outcomes.

“Children are the future … and I’m concerned. Because critical thinking seems to be a lost art. Even basic phonics, reading, arithmetic,” Gist said.

Fellow Detroiter Brian Spooner brought his daughter with him to vote Tuesday afternoon at the 7th Day Adventist Church on the city’s east side. He said dramatic change is needed within the DPSCD, citing concerns over literacy, too many school closures and a dearth of quality schools in the city.

“You have to go so far out to get a school of good quality,” said Spooner.

The new board will be tasked with governing Michigan’s largest district 10 years after its creation.

The board will decide the fate of small schools with high costs, may face difficult budget decisions as the district’s literacy lawsuit settlement runs out, and will have to find ways to continue reducing chronic absenteeism.

Many of the 34 candidates listed on the ballot want sweeping changes to the district’s current strategies, with some calling for Vitti’s removal.

The board has the power to vote on district spending, curriculum, and policy. In DPSCD, the board can vote to hire or fire the superintendent, but the Detroit Financial Review Commission must approve terminations.

Thirty-one names were on the ballot for the four full-term seats. Three of them — Natalie Bien-Aime, Henrietta Ivey, and Darious Morris — had said they were not running.

Three candidates — Ijazz Jackson, Aliya Moore, and Shawn Vaughn — were running for the two-year seat.

With so many candidates on the ballot, some voters said they were confused about who to vote for Tuesday.

Katherine Jackson, a retiree, said that while her grandchildren attend DPS schools she is not as informed on the candidates as she hoped she could have been.

“I really wish there was someone or something to help me so I just voted for the names I recognized,” she said.

Nichelle Williams, 33, a southwest Detroit home healthcare worker, has a freshman daughter attending the University Preparatory Academy charter school, and described herself as not being familiar with the dozens of candidates. But she is sure of one thing — that it’s time to “shake things up.”

She cited the district’s decades-long struggles with literacy rates.

“They need a change when it comes to reading, a lot of students are really far behind where they have to be and can’t read,” Williams said. “Then they turn into adults who can’t read … something has to change.”

Statewide races on Tuesday’s ballot will also affect education for Detroit students, including the governor’s race and the battle for two seats on the State Board of Education.

Amelia Benavides-Colón from BridgeDetroit and Beki San Martin of the Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.

Hannah Dellinger covers Detroit schools for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at hdellinger@chalkbeat.org.