Photo courtesy of Huggies

From specially designed, hand-inspected diapers to resources for NICU nurses and families, Huggies reinforces its commitment to supporting premature babies in the NICU, including through its 10-year partnership with the non-profit, Hand to Hold.

In recognition of World Prematurity Day on November 15,

Huggies® is highlighting its commitment to providing NICU Little Fighters with the right equipment for their fight, from specialized diapers and educational resources for NICU nurses to emotional support for families through its 10-year partnership with Hand to Hold, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting families navigating the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Huggies is also continuing its partnership with professional football player and former NICU baby Derick Hall to raise awareness and rally support for the NICU community.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly one in 10 babies (9.8%) born in the U.S. was admitted to a NICU in 2023, up from 8.7% in 2016. This underscores the importance of providing not only specialized medical care, but also emotional support for the families navigating these often unexpected challenges.

Inspired by this year’s World Prematurity Day theme, “Small Babies, Big Potential,”

Huggies is recognizing the extraordinary strength of NICU babies and the people supporting them through some of their earliest challenges. From specialized diapers designed for the tiniest babies to educational resources for NICU nurses and a decade of support for Hand to Hold, the brand is helping so that even the littlest fighters have the right equipment and a strong team in their corner.

“At Huggies, care is at the heart of everything we do, and nowhere is that more important than in the NICU,” said Anjula Shokar, Huggies U.S. Brand Director. “For more than a decade, we’ve worked alongside NICU professionals to help meet the unique needs of our tiniest babies. Our 10-year partnership with Hand to Hold reflects something we deeply believe: caring for a baby also means caring for the parents, nurses and caregivers who are beside them every step of the way.”

Huggies Little Fighters™: Specialized Diapers for Premature Babies in the NICU

For more than a decade, Huggies has purposefully designed its micro and nano preemie diapers with specialized features tailored to the unique needs of NICU babies. Developed in partnership with NICU nurses and therapists, Huggies® Little Fighters™ diapers are designed for babies weighing less than four pounds and two pounds, respectively, with features that support comfortable positioning and can accommodate medical lines and tubes.

At Kimberly-Clark’s facility in Neenah, Wisconsin, each Huggies Little Fighters™ micro and nano preemie diaper is individually hand-inspected before being shipped to NICUs. Since 2013, more than 38 million of these specialized diapers have been hand-inspected, reflecting the attention to detail behind providing quality care for the tiniest babies.

Beyond its products, Huggies also supports the healthcare professionals caring for NICU Little Fighters. Through Huggies Healthcare™, the brand works with organizations including the National Association of Neonatal Nurses and National Association of Neonatal Therapists to support clinical education, share resources and advance developmentally supportive diapering practices. These partnerships help equip nurses and caregivers with knowledge and tools to support babies’ growth and development.

Huggies and Hand to Hold Celebrate 10 Years of Supporting NICU Families

Because the right equipment for the fight extends beyond diapers and medical care, Huggies is celebrating 10 years of partnership with Hand to Hold, helping ensure NICU parents have support in their corner.

Since 2016, Huggies has helped Hand to Hold expand access to free mental health support, education and community for NICU families nationwide. As a founding sponsor of the organization’s virtual support groups, mobile app and national NICU conference, Huggies has helped remove barriers to resources that support parents before, during and after their NICU journeys.

These resources include one-on-one peer support, virtual support groups and educational tools that help families connect with others who understand their experience. Huggies also serves as presenting sponsor of Hand to Hold’s annual NICU Grad Then & Now Photo Contest, recognizing the milestones, growth and potential of NICU graduates.

Since 2016, Huggies has contributed more than $1.87 million to Hand to Hold, helping expand access to free mental health support, education and community for NICU and bereaved families nationwide.

“We all know NICU babies need a strong team in their corner, but their parents need someone in their corner, too,” said Katrina Moline, Executive Director, Hand to Hold. “As a NICU parent myself, I know the emotional impact can last long after discharge. Huggies’ partnership helps Hand to Hold provide free early intervention mental health support so parents feel seen, heard and supported before, during and after a NICU stay.”

From First Equipment to Future Potential

Today, professional football player Derick Hall puts on protective equipment before stepping onto the field. But long before his first football game, his first fight began in the NICU, where specialized care and equipment helped support him through his earliest days.

Born weighing just 2 pounds, 9 ounces and given a 1% chance of survival, Hall spent his earliest months fighting in the NICU, supported by his mother, Stacy Gooden-Crandle, and his medical team.

From a premature baby’s first diaper to the pads and uniform Hall wears today, the right equipment can take many forms. His journey to professional football is a powerful example of this year’s World Prematurity Day theme, “Small Babies, Big Potential,” and the importance of having the right care and support from the very beginning.

Building on their partnership launched earlier this year, Huggies and Hall are continuing to rally support for NICU families through the Derick Hall One Percent Foundation, which supports NICU families and youth. Huggies has committed to donating $250,000 through a social media initiative that runs through December 31. For every qualifying post tagging @niculittlefighters, Huggies will donate $1 to the foundation.

Join the Fight



This World Prematurity Day and beyond, Huggies is inviting families, caregivers and communities to join the fight by sharing their stories, offering encouragement and helping support NICU babies and the people in their corner.

Here’s how to get involved:

Share your story: Follow @niculittlefighters on Instagram and share your own Little Fighters story to connect with and encourage other NICU families.

Follow @niculittlefighters on Instagram and share your own Little Fighters story to connect with and encourage other NICU families. Show your support: Leave words of encouragement for NICU families and engage with Little Fighters stories shared by others. Through December 31, 2026, Huggies will donate $1 to the Derick Hall One Percent Foundation for (1) every unique share on Instagram using the tag @niculittlefighters and (2) any unique like, comment, or share of this post on Instagram @niculittlefighters, with a minimum commitment of $100,000 and a maximum contribution of $250,000.

Leave words of encouragement for NICU families and engage with Little Fighters stories shared by others. Through December 31, 2026, Huggies will donate $1 to the Derick Hall One Percent Foundation for (1) every unique share on Instagram using the tag @niculittlefighters and (2) any unique like, comment, or share of this post on Instagram @niculittlefighters, with a minimum commitment of $100,000 and a maximum contribution of $250,000. Find support: NICU families and caregivers can download Hand to Hold’s free mobile app for access to peer support, community connections and educational resources before, during and after their NICU journey. Visit handtohold.org to learn more.

To learn more about Huggies Little Fighters and ways to join the fight, visit huggies.com/littlefighters and follow @niculittlefighters.

About Huggies Brand



For more than 40 years, Huggies has helped parents provide their babies with love, care and reassurance. From developing innovative everyday baby care products to partnering with NICU nurses to create diapers and wipes for the most fragile babies, Huggies is dedicated to helping ensure that all babies get the care they need to thrive. Huggies is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America since 2011. Huggies is also the national sponsor of Hand to Hold, a nonprofit that provides personalized support before, during and after NICU stays and infant loss. For more information on product offerings and community efforts, please visit Huggies.com.

About Kimberly-Clark



Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) is the preeminent global health and wellness leader, built to deliver extraordinary care. Our portfolio of iconic personal care and consumer health brands, including Huggies, Listerine, Cottonelle, Neutrogena, Depend, Tylenol, Kleenex, Johnson’s Baby, Kotex and Scott, serves consumers across every stage of life in more than 175 countries. We combine consumer-led innovation, leading brand-building and commercial capabilities, and a fast and agile operating model to raise the standard of care for billions of people around the world. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company’s more than 150-year history, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

SOURCE Huggies

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