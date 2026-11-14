Photo by Max Fischer

Article courtesy of BuildYourStore AI.

The study reveals that Utah residents spend $4,977 per capita on eCommerce annually, which is higher than any other state.

New Hampshire is in second place, with residents spending $4,840 on online shopping per year.

West Virginia residents spend the least, at $3,660 per capita.

A new study reveals the states with the highest and lowest online shopping spending ahead of Black Friday on Friday, November 27.

The study, conducted by eCommerce experts BuildYourStore AI, analyzed the most recent Capital One Shopping Research on eCommerce revenue per capita across all states.

On average, online sales revenue is equivalent to $4,267 per adult each year.

Michigan’s findings:

Michigan ranks eighth-lowest, with an average of $3,988 per capita spent on online shopping, 7% below the national average. Online retail sales in the state total an estimated $32 billion.

The 10 states with the highest online shopping spending per capita

Rank State eCommerce revenue per capita 1. Utah $4,977 2. New Hampshire $4,840 3. Colorado $4,824 4. New Jersey $4,632 5. Maine $4,543 6. Montana $4,505 7. Texas $4,498 8. Massachusetts $4,454 9. California $4,443 10. Alaska $4,431

Utah tops the ranking, with residents spending an average of $4,977 per person annually on online purchases, which is 17% higher than the national average. Online retail sales in Utah total an estimated $12.8 billion.

New Hampshire is in second place, where residents spend $4,840 per capita on online purchases, which is 13% higher than the US average. The state totals an estimated $5.61 billion in online retail sales per year.

Colorado is next, with an average spend of $4,824 per capita each year on online shopping, which is 13% higher than the nation’s average. In total, online retail sales in the state are an estimated $22.9 billion.

New Jersey is in fourth position, with a $4,632 spend per capita on online purchases, which is 9% above the US average. Overall, New Jersey residents spend an estimated $34.5 billion on online shopping a year.

Maine follows in fifth place, with an average $4,543 per capita spend on online shopping, which is 6% above the national average. Online retail sales in the state total an estimated $5.26 billion.

Montana is sixth on the list, with residents spending $4,505 per capita on online shopping and the state spending $4.08 billion in total, while Texas ranks seventh, with a $4,498 spend per capita and $106.3 billion in total on online purchases.

In eighth spot is Massachusetts, with a per capita spend of $4,454 on online shopping and an estimated total of $25.7 billion. California is in ninth place, where residents spend an average of $4,443 per capita on online purchases, and a state total of $137.8 billion.

Alaska completes the top 10 ranking, with residents spending $4,431 per person on average on online shopping. Online retail sales in the state total an estimated $2.5 billion each year.

Lior Pozin, founder and CEO of BuildYourStore AI, commented on the study:

“The study highlights how online shopping has become a consistent part of Americans’ buying habits, with the gap between the top and bottom being relatively small at $1,300 per year.

“What stands out in this data is that the biggest online spenders aren’t concentrated in the states you’d expect. Utah, New Hampshire, Montana and Maine all sit near the top, and none of them are dense urban markets. This makes sense, as these residents might have fewer local retailers available, so they turn to online shopping for greater selection and convenience.

“Last year, Black Friday set a new online spending record, with US shoppers spending $11.8 billion in sales. This year is expected to break this record, with experts predicting a staggering $85 billion in retail sales from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday.”

Sources:

Capital One Shopping Research – Online Shopping Statistics by State

Bain & Company – Black Friday 2026 Sales Forecast

Methodology: Data was gathered from Capital One Shopping Research on eCommerce revenue per capita and online retail sales for every US state. The ranking has been determined by the states with the highest eCommerce revenue per capita among adults.

The states with the highest online shopping spending per capita

Rank State eCommerce revenue per capita 1. Utah $4,977 2. New Hampshire $4,840 3. Colorado $4,824 4. New Jersey $4,632 5. Maine $4,543 6. Montana $4,505 7. Texas $4,498 8. Massachusetts $4,454 9. California $4,443 10. Alaska $4,431 11. Connecticut $4,430 12. North Carolina $4,428 13. Georgia $4,383 14. Wyoming $4,381 15. Florida $4,378 16. Virginia $4,368 17. Nevada $4,367 18. Oregon $4,364 19. Illinois $4,362 20. Nebraska $4,337 21. North Dakota $4,329 22. Pennsylvania $4,324 23. Washington $4,282 24. Minnesota $4,265 25. Arizona $4,260 26. Delaware $4,241 27. Wisconsin $4,241 28. Missouri $4,238 29. Vermont $4,225 30. New York $4,197 31. Maryland $4,180 32. Indiana $4,179 33. South Carolina $4,175 34. Iowa $4,128 35. Louisiana $4,095 36. Ohio $4,083 37. Tennessee $4,045 38. Kentucky $4,005 39. Kansas $4,003 40. Alabama $4,002 41. Hawaii $4,002 42. Idaho $4,000 43. Michigan $3,988 44. Oklahoma $3,865 45. South Dakota $3,812 46. Arkansas $3,806 47. Mississippi $3,793 48. Rhode Island $3,748 49. New Mexico $3,685 50. West Virginia $3,660

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