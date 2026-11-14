Photo courtesy of Eastern Market

Thanksgiving Market, four Sunday Holiday Markets and year-round Saturday shopping offer Detroiters opportunities to shop local throughout the season.

A Detroit holiday tradition returns as Eastern Market’s Holiday Market series transforms the sheds into a festive destination for local shopping, food and community spirit through Dec. 20. Five specialty holiday markets will complement Eastern Market’s year-round Saturday Market, offering everything from fresh ingredients for holiday meals to locally made gifts, providing opportunities for shoppers to support small businesses and make the most of their holiday budgets.

The holiday series kicks off with the Thanksgiving Food Market

on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering a one-stop shopping destination for seasonal ingredients and locally sourced products to prepare Thanksgiving meals.

Following Thanksgiving, four Sunday Holiday Markets will transform Eastern Market into a festive shopping hub filled with Michigan-made gifts and seasonal favorites. Visitors can browse offerings from local makers and small businesses, including clothing, art, jewelry, beauty products and more, while finding unique and affordable gifts for everyone on their holiday shopping lists.

The district will also host their first Eastern Market Holiday Twilight Stroll on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m.,

inviting everyone to enjoy an evening of holiday shopping, special offers and festive activities at participating businesses. The self-guided event will feature local favorites including Henry the Hatter, Marrow in the Market, DeVries & Co. 1887, WESN, Whimsy Home, Flowers for Dreams and Well Done Goods, among others.

“Eastern Market recognizes that the cost of food and shopping continues to rise, and we want Detroiters to know they can make the most of their budgets while supporting local businesses,” said Lonni Thomas, director of markets at Eastern Market Partnership. “Whether you’re shopping for fresh ingredients for your holiday meals or searching for the perfect locally made gifts, our Holiday Markets offer opportunities to stretch your dollar while directly supporting the farmers, artists and small businesses that make our community special.”

2026 Holiday Markets Schedule

Thanksgiving Market

The Thanksgiving Market will take place Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., focusing primarily on food vendors and is a perfect place to find everything for your holiday meals.

Sunday Holiday Markets

The Sunday Holiday Markets will take place Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, 13 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Sunday, featuring Michigan-made gifts, handcrafted goods and products from local artists, makers and small businesses to match every budget.

In addition to the specialty markets, Eastern Market’s year-round Saturday Market will continue to offer fresh produce, specialty foods and goods throughout the holiday season.

Michigan-grown Christmas trees will return to the parking lot outside Sheds 5 and 6, beginning for sale daily starting November 15 through the end of the season, offering fresh trees and greenery seven days a week for Detroit homes and businesses.

Eastern Market is committed to making fresh, locally grown food more accessible and affordable by accepting SNAP/EBT Bridge Cards at its public farmers markets. Through the Double Up Food Bucks program, eligible shoppers can receive a dollar-for-dollar match on SNAP purchases, up to $50 per day, to spend on Michigan-grown fruits and vegetables. Visitors can learn more about using their benefits at Eastern Market’s Welcome Center between Sheds 2 and 3 or the Shed 5 information booth.

The Holiday Markets support Eastern Market’s year-round efforts to uplift local growers, food producers and entrepreneurs while promoting sustainable shopping practices and strengthening the local economy. All markets are free and open to the public.

For additional information about the 2026 Holiday Markets, visit Eastern Market’s website.

About Eastern Market

Eastern Market has been a driving force in Detroit’s food economy for more than 130 years. The market supports hundreds of farmers and small food businesses, helping to create a resilient local food system that serves Detroit and the surrounding region. As one of the nation’s largest public markets, Eastern Market attracts over 2 million visitors each year and is a hub of fresh food, community connection and entrepreneurship. With its commitment to racial equity, affordability and economic opportunity, Eastern Market continues to shape the future of Detroit’s economy. Visit Easternmarket.org to discover more about our vendors, events, and how you can support local businesses.

For more information about Eastern Market, visit our YouTube channel, or follow us on Instagram, X, or Facebook.

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