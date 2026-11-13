Photo courtesy of everbowl®.

The limited-time everFuel lineup includes a protein-packed Greek yogurt bowl, smoothie, ice blended cold brew, and toast and is available at participating locations through December 31.

everbowl®, the elevated fast-casual destination for superfood-based açaí bowls, craft smoothies, sips, and toasts, launched everFuel* on October 26, a lineup of protein craft superfoods featuring Nutella®.

The four protein-packed menu items are available for a limited time through December 31 at participating everbowl locations.

The everFuel lineup delivers as much as 45 grams of protein in a single serving, and many options are under 500 calories.

“everFuel combines function and flavor, giving our guests an option to hit their macro goals without a huge caloric intake or having to sacrifice flavor or crave-worthiness,” explains Anna Gabele, Brand President of everbowl. “With 4 new menu items that offer as much as 45 grams of protein per serving, we have something for everyone — whether you’re leaving the gym and in need of a quick refuel, running to work or school and looking for a portable meal without the post-indulgence guilt trip, or having a craving for chocolate but want a better for you option.”

The everFuel lineup includes:

everFuel Greek Yogurt Bowl: Plain nonfat Greek yogurt topped with gluten-free granola, freshly sliced strawberries and bananas, then drizzled with Nutella®. Features 31-37g of protein per serving.

everFuel Smoothie: Cacao Wow blended with frozen strawberries, almond milk and whey protein, served in a Nutella®-drizzled cup. Features 30 – 45g of protein per serving.

everFuel Ice Blended Cold Brew: A creamy vanilla base blended with house cold brew coffee, almond milk, Nutella®, ice and whey protein, topped with cacao nibs. Features 26 – 40g of protein per serving.

Strawberry and Banana Toast with Nutella®: Toasted artisan rustic bakery bread with Nutella® Creamy Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, gluten-free granola, freshly sliced bananas and strawberries, and cacao nibs. Features 11g of protein.

Customers can find a participating location at www.everbowl.com.

*everFuel is available while supplies last. Price and participation may vary by location. Toast is excluded from the protein and calorie claim. Nutrition values vary by size and customization. Items are made with hazelnut cocoa spread containing hazelnuts and milk. Menu items and availability are subject to change.

About everbowl®

Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Jeff Fenster, everbowl® is an elevated fast-casual destination of better-for-you superfood-based açaí bowls, toasts, and other delicious options. everbowl is rooted in authenticity and powered by purpose, delivering premium ingredients that fuel active lifestyles. With over 100 locations nationwide, everbowl offers fully customizable menu options featuring superfood bases like acai, pitaya, blue majic, mango, and cacao paired with fruit toppings and a variety of superfood add-ons. For more information, visit https://www.everbowl.com and follow along on Instagram at @everbowlcraftsuperfood. If interested in learning more about everbowl’s franchisee program, visit https://www.everbowl.com/acai- bowl-franchise.

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