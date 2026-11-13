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Freezing weather can expose small home maintenance problems at the worst possible time. A narrow window gap, an overdue furnace check, or an unprotected pipe may become a costly issue during a prolonged cold snap. Your winter preparation should cover both comfort and safety, especially if your household includes young children, older adults, or pets. This practical winter-ready home guide offers a useful starting point, while the checks below address four areas that deserve attention before temperatures plunge.

Check Windows and Doors for Drafts

Inspect every exterior door and window on a cold or windy day. Move your hand slowly around the frame to feel for incoming air, or hold a tissue near the edges and watch for movement. Other signs of window drafts include rattling panes, damaged caulk, and daylight visible around a closed frame.

Replace worn weatherstripping around doors and apply removable caulk where window trim has small gaps. A door sweep can help block cold air at the threshold. If rooms still feel chilly after obvious leaks are sealed, the heating system may need attention. Southeast Michigan homeowners can arrange gas furnace services for professional assessment, maintenance, repair, or replacement when needed.

Test All Alarms and Safety Detectors

Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors before heating season begins. Press each unit’s test button until the alarm sounds, then replace weak batteries or any device that fails to respond. If your alarms use replaceable batteries, keeping a fresh set in a labeled drawer makes future maintenance easier.

Check the manufacture date printed on each unit as well. The replacement schedule varies by model, so follow the instructions from its manufacturer. Place carbon monoxide detectors near sleeping areas and on every occupied level, following local requirements and product guidance. Never cover a detector because of nuisance alarms. Frequent alerts require investigation, since they could point to poor placement, a failing unit, or a household safety problem that needs prompt professional attention.

Schedule Professional Heating Inspections

Book a professional heating inspection before the first stretch of severe weather, when service schedules may fill quickly. A technician can examine electrical connections, airflow, controls, and other system components that homeowners shouldn’t attempt to service themselves. Tell the technician about unusual odors, uneven room temperatures, frequent cycling, or rising energy use. Those details can help narrow down a developing problem.

Between visits, replace or clean the system’s filter according to its instructions and keep supply registers open and unobstructed. Furniture, rugs, and curtains can restrict airflow if they cover vents. The advice in this guide to heating and cooling efficiency can also help you reduce wasted energy without sacrificing comfort during cold weather.

Insulate Exposed Household Plumbing

Look for water lines in unheated or poorly insulated spaces, including crawl spaces, garages, basements, and cabinets along exterior walls. Fit exposed pipes with foam sleeves, making sure elbows and joints are covered. Seal nearby wall openings where cold air enters, but avoid placing insulation over controls or equipment that must remain accessible.

During an extreme cold spell, open sink cabinet doors so warmer indoor air can reach plumbing. Keep the thermostat at a steady, safe setting overnight and learn where the main water shutoff valve is located. If a faucet produces only a trickle, the pipe may be freezing. Turn off the water if you spot a split pipe or active leak, then contact a qualified plumber instead of using an open flame or another unsafe heating method.

Before the forecast calls for a hard freeze, walk through the house with a simple checklist and record anything that needs professional attention. A dated note about alarm batteries, filter changes, and inspection visits will make next winter’s preparation much quicker and help ensure no essential task gets overlooked.

*This article is based on personal suggestions and/or experiences and is for informational purposes only. This should not be used as professional advice. Please consult a professional where applicable.

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