Photo by Orlando Vera

With the average person spending nearly $338 each year during the 5-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, the personal-finance company WalletHub today released its report on the Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving in 2026, along with an expert commentary to help people maximize their enjoyment while protecting their wallet.

Top 20 Cities for Thanksgiving 1. Dallas, TX 11. San Diego, CA 2. Atlanta, GA 12. Plano, TX 3. San Antonio, TX 13. San Jose, CA 4. Louisville, KY 14. Washington, DC 5. Las Vegas, NV 15. Los Angeles, CA 6. Scottsdale, AZ 16. Miami, FL 7. Houston, TX 17. Arlington, TX 8. Virginia Beach, VA 18. Cincinnati, OH 9. Boston, MA 19. Austin, TX 10. Chesapeake, VA 20. Pittsburgh, PA

“The best cities for celebrating Thanksgiving all have an abundance of high-quality restaurants and places to buy festive decorations, and their residents get very excited for the holiday based on their Google search history. Other features make individual cities stand out; for example, Dallas has great weather, Atlanta has a fantastic track record for on-time flights and San Antonio has some of the cheapest Thanksgiving dinners.”

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“Dallas is the best place to go for Thanksgiving this year, and it’s an especially good place for people who want to dine out, with an extremely high number of restaurants rated at least 4.5 stars. Dallas also helps make things festive with an abundance of holiday decoration shops. Finally, Dallas ranks ninth for Thanksgiving weather, making it an even more pleasant place to celebrate the holiday.”

– Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst

Expert Commentary

What money-saving tips do you have for people who plan to travel for Thanksgiving?

“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times, so booking early helps lock in better prices. Flexibility with dates can also reduce costs… Sometimes budget airlines…or alternate airports near your destination can save you money. Just remember to factor in any additional baggage fees or travel costs to the main airport. Also, you can avoid extra fees by packing only a carry-on. If you are staying with family, you might be able to skip essentials like toiletries, which will help you pack even lighter… Thanksgiving is a great time to use any accumulated miles or travel points to cut costs. Some credit cards also offer bonus points or cashback for travel expenses booked through their platforms… Many travel sites offer discounts for bundling services, such as booking a rental car and a hotel together. Compare bundle deals to see if you can save on your combined bookings… Staying with friends or family, or using rental options like Airbnb, might save significantly over hotels. Just book early, as prices for private rentals rise as Thanksgiving approaches.”

Andrew Burnstine, Ph.D. – Associate Professor, Lynn University

“I would definitely plan ahead. I begin planning in August to get the best deals. I would also compare prices across airlines and hotels and be as flexible as possible with travel. For example, if you fly a few days early or even on the morning of Thanksgiving, the rates tend to be lower. It’s also helpful to check whether trains are available, as they might be considerably cheaper. If you are visiting family, staying with them instead of at a hotel can reduce your costs. And I would suggest making a family budget so you know what you can spend, and you don’t go overboard on extras.”

Marybeth Gasman – Distinguished Professor, Rutgers University – New Brunswick

What tips do you have for celebrating Thanksgiving on a budget?

“Encourage guests to bring a dish so everyone can contribute. Not only does this reduce the financial and cooking burden on the host, but it also makes the meal more varied and interactive, with each person bringing a favorite dish or family recipe… Stick to traditional, cost-effective dishes like roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, and casseroles, which can be made in large portions without breaking the bank. Shop for ingredients on sale, and consider buying in bulk items like potatoes, canned goods, and other holiday staples… Use what you have or make simple, natural decor like pinecones, leaves, or small pumpkins to create a warm Thanksgiving atmosphere. DIY crafts with materials from home or nature save money and add a personal touch to your setup… If turkey prices are high, consider buying a smaller bird or going for turkey parts instead of a whole bird, which can be more economical. Alternatively, consider using other proteins, like chicken or ham, which are often more affordable yet still festive.”

Andrew Burnstine, Ph.D. – Associate Professor, Lynn University

“I would focus on preparing food that everyone likes, not just food that is merely traditional. Make your favorite dishes! I suggest shopping early and looking for specials at the grocery store. If you have the time, skip pre-made items that are more expensive and make preparing the meal a family occasion, with everyone doing something special. For decorations, try repurposing things you already have or using inexpensive small pumpkins and fall leaves/pine cones. I’d also suggest taking in free activities in your city, town, or neighborhood. There are so many things going on, and they can be really fun as a family.”

Marybeth Gasman – Distinguished Professor, Rutgers University – New Brunswick

What are some of the biggest money wasters on Thanksgiving?

“Many people buy too much food, especially items like appetizers, snacks, or extra side dishes. This can lead to a lot of uneaten food, which is not only wasteful but also costly. Carefully planning the menu and portion sizes can help avoid this… Themed tablecloths, place settings, and elaborate centerpieces can add up quickly. Opting for simple decorations or DIY options, like handmade centerpieces or seasonal items like pumpkins and gourds, can save money while still setting a festive tone… High-end wine, cocktails, and other drinks are often purchased in bulk for gatherings and can be among the largest expenses. Buying more than what’s likely to be consumed is wasteful. Consider a single drink option or encourage guests to bring their own beverages… Items like pre-made pies, pre-cut vegetables, or other convenience foods can be much pricier than buying the ingredients and making them at home. While these items save time, they can double or triple the grocery bill… Leftovers are often forgotten in the fridge, only to be tossed out days later. Being mindful of how much food is prepared and planning to repurpose leftovers into different meals can help prevent waste and maximize the holiday’s return on investment.”

Andrew Burnstine, Ph.D. – Associate Professor, Lynn University

“People often spend on items they don’t need. Keep in mind that you don’t need to have days of leftover food; try to prepare enough for seconds for everyone, but that’s it. A lot of Thanksgiving Day food goes to waste. Also, don’t plan your travel at the last minute, as prices rise quickly. I’d also advise not purchasing things just because they are on sale. Ask yourself if you need it? Is it necessary? And avoid buying “junk” that will end up in a landfill. Personalized and handmade gifts are often appreciated more than mass-produced plastic items.”

Marybeth Gasman – Distinguished Professor, Rutgers University – New Brunswick

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