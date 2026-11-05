Carter’s Brings New Concept Store to Rochester Hills, Michigan at The Village of Rochester Hills

Photo courtesy of Carter’s | Carter’s Stellar Sleep Shop

The new store concept includes family-friendly activities, limited-edition gifts with purchase and new ways for families to connect this holiday season and beyond.

Rochester Hills, MI – Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI): Carter’s, the nation’s leader in baby and childrenswear, is opening a brand-new store for the first time in Rochester Hills, Michigan, with a new retail environment designed to help families shop, discover and connect.

Located at the Village at Rochester Hills, metropolitan Detroit’s premier outdoor lifestyle shopping and dining destination,

the store will open at 340 North Adams Road on Thursday, November 12, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. and specials and giveaways throughout the weekend. The new concept store is designed around how today’s parents shop, with Carter’s, OshKosh B’Gosh, Little Planet, and Skip Hop organized by a child’s size and stage, family spaces that make it easy to stay awhile, and year-round community events that give families more reasons to come back. This opening will mark one of four stores across the nation designed with this new concept this year.

“Stores are where we bring the Carter’s brand to life and build meaningful connections with families,” said Mike Rubringer, SVP of Store Operations at Carter’s, Inc. “Our Rochester Hills store creates a more engaging experience for families, with new opportunities to shop, connect and make Carter’s part of the moments that matter most.”

The opening reflects Carter’s continued investment in its physical retail experience,

pairing the brand’s trusted products with updated store environments and activities designed for today’s families.

Families can also look forward to seasonal events at the Village of Rochester Hills location, including:

Saturday, November 14: Carter’s monthly DIY Days kids’ workshop featuring a Thanksgiving-themed “Table Turkey” KiwiCo activity for families to enjoy together.

Carter’s monthly DIY Days kids’ workshop featuring a Thanksgiving-themed “Table Turkey” KiwiCo activity for families to enjoy together. Saturday, December 5, 12–3 p.m.: Complimentary monogramming on one item with a $60 in-store purchase. Initials only; up to four items per customer. In-store purchases only.

Complimentary monogramming on one item with a $60 in-store purchase. Initials only; up to four items per customer. In-store purchases only. Saturday, December 12, 10-12pm: Carter’s monthly DIY Days kids’ workshop featuring a holiday-themed Santa and Snowman Wobbler KiwiCo activity for families to enjoy together.

The addition of Carter’s will further enhance the family-friendly shopping experience at the Village of Rochester Hills. While guests can find children’s apparel selections within several existing retailers, Carter’s will become the Village’s first dedicated children’s apparel retailer, providing families with a specialized destination focused exclusively on the youngest members of the family.

Margaux Keusch, Senior Director of Leasing at the Village of Rochester Hills states,

“With its strong reputation among families and its extensive selection for babies and young children, Carter’s will add a wonderful new resource for our community to further establish the Village as a destination where families can shop for everyone in one place.”

Carter’s will join the growing lineup of retailers and restaurants at the Village of Rochester Hills featuring more than 50 unique and sought-after retailers and restaurants, like Von Maur, ALO, American Eagle, Aerie, Evereve, Dry Goods, Pandora Jewelry, Woodhouse Day Spa, and Warby Parker as well as an enhanced and unique culinary selection of restaurants like Jagged Fork, Kruse and Muer, and Sweetgreen.

Beyond shopping and dining,

the Village provides the community with year-round activations and seasonal programming and special events, making the outdoor lifestyle and shopping center a destination for the entire family to experience and enjoy throughout the year.

For more information on the Carter’s brand, visit https://www.carters.com/. For more information about the Village of Rochester Hills visit, www.TheVORH.com.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is North America’s largest and most-enduring apparel company exclusively focused on babies and young children. It’s core brands, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh, are iconic and among the most trusted names in children’s apparel. The company operates more than 1,000 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico and its products are available online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca and www.carters.com.mx.

Carter’s is also the largest supplier of baby and young children’s apparel to North America’s biggest retailers. Its additional brands include Child of Mine available exclusively at Walmart; Just One You available at Target; Simple Joys on Amazon; Little Planet, featuring organic fabrics and sustainable materials; Otter Avenue, a toddler-focused apparel brand; and Skip Hop, offering baby essentials from tubs to toys. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

About the Village of Rochester Hills

The Village of Rochester Hills, developed in 2002 by Robert B. Aikens & Associates, LLC, is metropolitan Detroit’s premier outdoor lifestyle shopping center. Co-anchored by Whole Foods and Von Maur, the 375,000-square-foot property offers an outstanding mix of renowned retailers and standout stores. From Sephora and lululemon to Barnes & Noble and Pottery Barn, The Village provides a diverse shopping experience. The center also boasts an array of dining options, including BRAVO! Italian Kitchen, Kruse & Muer, Mitchell’s Fish Market, P.F. Chang’s, Sweetgreen, Pokeworks, Shake Shack, Chipotle, The Jagged Fork, and Starbucks. With its walkable streetscape, beautiful fountain and firepit, lush gardens, and outdoor park, the Village of Rochester Hills serves as a hub for the region’s best shopping, signature events, and community activities. Learn more at www.TheVORH.com.

The Village of Rochester Hills Social Media Channels

www.TheVOHR.com

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