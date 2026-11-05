Motor City Comic Con Takes Place Next Weekend at Vibe Credit Union Showplace Novi, Mi!

Photo courtesy of Motor City Comic Con

Michigan’s Largest and Longest Running Pop Culture Convention November 13-15, 2026

NOVI, MI- Motor City Comic Con (MC3), which runs each Spring and Fall,

is Michigan’s largest and longest running pop culture convention. The event which began in 1989, will be taking place November 13-15, 2026 at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace, previously the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI. Motor City Comic Con is known as one of the premier conventions in the United States and the ultimate destination for all things pop culture, entertainment, and the celebration of creativity.

Motor City Comic Con will feature some of the largest actors from television, movies, and streaming platforms, along with the most creative artists, writers, and comic book creators in the industry. Throughout the three-day weekend celebrity and comic guests participate in autographs and photo opportunities with attendees, for additional fees. Some celebrities will have presales for autographs and photo ops available on the website and some celebrity guests will have those opportunities available on site at the convention as well. Attendees can also participate in various panel discussions, attractions, events, and explore various exhibitors. Artists, writers, and illustrators will also be featured throughout Artist Alley over the three-day convention. In addition, there will be crafters that will have extraordinary gifts, crafts, and replicas available, and some of the largest comic book and multimedia dealers from across the country that offer a variety of merchandise including comics, toys, art, unique jewelry, clothing, memorabilia and much more! Fans can also expect the traditional favorites such as Cosplay Contests and kid-friendly activities, along with many more events and activities.

Tickets for Motor City Comic Con are available online at www.MotorCityComicCon.com.

CURRENT ANNOUNCED CELEBRITY GUEST LIST INCLUDES:

Aaron Paul

Known for his roles in Breaking Bad, BoJack Horseman, Need for Speed, and The Last House on the Left.

Appearing: Sunday, November 15

BD Wong

Known for his roles in Jurassic Park, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Gotham, and Mr. Robot as well as Jurassic World, Bird Box, Mulan, and The Freshman.

Appearing: Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Ben Starr

Known for his voicing roles in video games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hades II, and Final Fantasy XVI.

Appearing:Friday, November 13 /Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Colleen O’Shaughnessey

Known for her voice acting roles in Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, including the video games, Sonic Boom, and Sonic the Hedgehog films, and the Knuckles series.

Appearing:Friday, November 13 /Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Dan Phillips

A makeup artist known for his makeup and special effects work on films like The Hobbit Trilogy, Real Steel, and Oz The Great and Powerful.

Appearing:Friday, November 13 /Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Dee Bradley Baker

Known for his voicing acting in American Dad, Space Jam, Phineas & Ferb,Lobo, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Appearing:Friday, November 13 /Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Elizabeth Yu

Known for her voice acting in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Somewhere in Queens and May December.

Appearing: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Ian Ousley

Known for his roles in Avatar: The Last Airbender, 13 Reasons Why, Physical, and Big Shot.

Appearing: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Jack Dylan Grazer

Known for his roles in It, It Chapter Two, Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Appearing:Friday, November 13 /Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Jack Quaid

Known for his role in The Boys,The Hunger Games, Scream, Novocaine, Companion, and Logan Lucky.

Appearing: Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Jaeden Martel

Best known for his roles in It,It Chapter Two, Knives Out, Defending Jacob, and Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.

Appearing:Friday, November 13 /Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

James Jude Courtney

Known for his roles in the last three Halloween films, Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends.

Appearing: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

James Lafferty

Known for his roles in One Tree Hill, Oculus, The Haunting of Hill House, Underground, Crisis, The Right Stuffand Everyone is Doing Great.

Appearing: Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

James Marsters

Known for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Smallville, Dragon Ball Super, Torchwood, and Runaways.

Appearing:Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Jason Griffith

Known for his voice acting roles in the Sonic the Hedgehogvideo game series, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, One Piece andKirby: Right Back at Ya!.

Appearing:Friday, November 13 /Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Jennifer English

Known for her work in video games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Baldur’s Gate III, and Elden Ring.

Appearing:Friday, November 13 /Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Jon Tenney

Known for his roles in The Closer, Scandal, True Detective, The Romanoffs, Tombstone, Fools Rush In, I See You, The Seagull, Rabbitt Hole, Green Lantern, and Beverly Hills Cop III.

Appearing: Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Jonathan Del Arco

Known for his roles in The Closer, Major Crimes, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard.

Appearing: Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Juliet Landau

Known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Ed Wood and Bosch.

Appearing:Friday, November 13 /Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Ken Kirby

Known for his roles in The Pitt, Good Trouble, Dynasty, The Gifted, English Teacher, Ballard, Minx, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Magnum P.I., The Conners, and Supernatural.

Appearing: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Kyra Sedgwick

Known for her roles in The Closer, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Call Your Mother, Another World, The Woodsman, Phenomenon, Something to Talk About, The Game Plan, and the horror film Family Movie.

Appearing: Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Maria Zhang

Known for her roles in Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Rookie, WorkInProgress: A Comedy Web-Series, A Man on the Inside, and You’re Dead to Me.

Appearing: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Marisol Nichols

Known for her roles as Hermione Lodge on Riverdaleand Special Agent Yassir on 24. He has been in Vegas Vacation, Scream 2, Can’t Hardly Wait and has appeared in Teen Wolf, NCIS, and Criminal Minds.

Appearing:Friday, November 13 /Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Marlee Matlin

Known for her roles in Children of a Lesser God, The West Wing, Coda, Quantico, Seinfeld, and The L Word.

Appearing: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14

Martin Sheen

Known for his roles in Apocalypse Now, The Departed,The West Wing, Grace and Frankie, and Anger Management.

Appearing: Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Mary McDonnell

Known for her roles in Battlestar Galactica, The Closer, Major Crimes, Dances with Wolves, Passion Fish, Independence Day, Donnie Darko, ER, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Appearing: Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Michael Cudlitz

Known for his roles in Southland, The Walking Dead, The Kids Are Alright,Marshals, Grosse Pointe Blank and Sex Drive.

Appearing:Friday, November 13 /Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Michael Mando

Known for his role as Nacho Verga in Better Call Saul and as Vass Montenegro in the video game Far Cry 3. His upcoming projects include Gundam, 72 Hours, and Criminal.

Appearing:Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Mike Pollock

Known for his voice acting in the Sonic the Hedgehog video game series, and in Ultimate Muscle: The Kinnikuman Legacy, Kirby: Right Back at Ya!, Pokémon, Berserk, and Howard Stern’s Master Tape Theater.

Appearing:Friday, November 13 /Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Nathan Mitchell

Known for his roles in The Boys, Ginny & Georgia, Arrow, Supernatural, The Good Doctor, and Altered Carbon.

Appearing:Friday, November 13 /Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Richard Schiff

Known for his roles in The West Wing,Man of Steel, Jurassic Park, Se7en, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Black Panther,The Good Doctor, Ballers, and The Affairs.

Appearing: Saturday, November 14 /Sunday, November 15

Rick Steiner

The Steiner Brothers, Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are iconic American professional wrestling tag team. They are famed for their amateur wrestling backgrounds from TheUniversity of Michigan.

Appearing: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Ross Marquand

Known for his roles in The Walking Dead, Avengers: Infinity War, What If…?, Invincible and X-Men ’97.

Appearing:Friday, November 13 /Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Scott Steiner

The Steiner Brothers, Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner are iconic American professional wrestling tag team. They are famed for their amateur wrestling backgrounds from TheUniversity of Michigan.

Appearing: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Shawn Hatosy

Known for his roles in Animal Kingdom, The Pitt, Southland, Fire Country, Fear the Walking Dead, Dexter,Reckless, The Faculty, Alpha Dog, Outside Providence, and John Q.

Appearing: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Torrey DeVitto

Known for her roles Chicago Med, Pretty Little Liars, Army Wives, Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill, and Love’s Greek to Me.

Appearing: Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Tracy Wiles

Known for her voice acting roles in Baldur’s Gate 3, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Marathon, Saros, and The First Descendant.

Appearing: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

William Fichtner

Known for his roles in Prison Break, The Dark Knight, Armageddon, Black Hawk Down, Head, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mom, Crossing Lines, Entourage, and Invasion.

Appearing:Friday, November 13 /Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Will Yun Lee

Known for his roles in The Odyssey, The Good Doctor, The Wolverine, Altered Carbo, Hawaii Five-o, Die Another Day, Elektra, Rampage, San Andreas, True Blood, Bionic Woman, Sleeping Dogs, and Witchblade.

Appearing: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

CURRENT ANNOUNCED COMIC CREATOR GUEST LIST INCLUDES:

Comic guests will be attending all three days unless otherwise noted.

Amanda Connor

She is an award-winning comic book artist best known for her work on Harley Quinn, Birds of Prey, Lois Lane, Before Watchmen: Silk Spectre, and The Pro.

Amit Tishler

He is an award-winning creative director, designer, animator, and writer, best known for his work with on the podcast series The Last Wardens, and collaborated with leading brands including Cartoon Network, HBO, Nickelodeon, Roblox, WB Games, and Skydance for TV series like Animal, Camp WWE, Lalaloopsy, and Mr. Pickles.

Anthony Marques

He is a comic book artist and graduate of the Joe Kubert School. He serves as the Director of the Joe Kubert School and teaches the next generation of comic book creators.

Ariel Diaz

She is a self-taught illustrator working across both traditional and digital mediums. She is known for her bold and colorful expressive style.

Arvell Jones

Comic artist known for his penciling work for DC and Marvel over the past 40 years. He created characters, Iron Fist, Misty Knight, Cockroach Hamilton, and Parana Jones with other amazing artists.

Brian Azzarello

He has worked on some of DC’s most popular series such as Batman and Wonder Woman, currently working on DC’s Black Label Suicide Squad.

Brian Pulido

He is a comic book writer, creator, publishers, and founder of Coffin Comics. He previously founded Chaos! Comics in the 1990s. He has written and published comics based on properties including A Nightmare on Elm Street, Chucky, Friday the 13th, Halloween, and WWE.

Chris Batista

He is an American comic book artist, known for his work on several titles for Marvel Comics and DC Comics, including Steel, Spaceknights and Thunderbolts.

Deegan Puchkors

He is a comic book illustrator who has done work with CD Comics, Image Comics, Skybound, IDW, and BOOM!

Amanda Conner.

Doc Shaner

He is a comic book writer and artist best known for his work with DC Comics. His credits include Strange Adventures, Man of Steel, and New Champion of Shazam!

Frank Tieri

He is a comic book writer and creator whose career spans more than 20 years across comics, television, and film. He is best known for his work on Godzilla, Harley Quinn, Deadpool, Ravencroft, Pestilence, Wolverine, and Red Sonja, among many other popular titles.

Ian Glaubinger

He is an illustrator and designer best known for his bold screen prints, posters, apparel, and pop culture-inspired artwork. He is the Art Director and Production Designer for RSVLTS, creating licensed and original designs celebrating comics, movies, television, animation, and more.

Jim Benton

He is an award-winning author and illustrator whose books have sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. He is best known for creating the bestselling series Dear Dumb Diary, Catwad, Franny K. Stein, Clyde, and It’s Happy Bunny.

Jim Calafiore

He is a comic book artist and writer who is best known for his work on Aquaman, Exiles, Red Lantern, Gotham Underground, Secret Six, Deadpool, Black Panther and numerous Batman titles. He is also the creator of the comedy-horror series Ned, Lord of the Pit.

Jim Starlin

He is an award-winning comic book writer and artist best known for creating some Marvel Comis’ most iconic characters and storylines, including Thanos, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, and Shang-Chi.

Jimmy Palmiotti

He is an award-winning writer, editor, and creator whose career has spanned comics, film, television, and video games. He’s best known for his work on Harley Quinn, Jonah Hex, Painkeller Jane, and The Pro. He is the co-founder of Marvel Knights, Event Comics, Black Bull Media, and PaperFilms.

Joe Eisma

He is an Eisner nominated artist and co-creator of the New York Times Bestseller, Morning Glories, from Image Comics. He has drawn Godzilla vs Texas and Star Trek from IDW Publishing.

Justin Mason

He is a comic artist known for his work on Spider-Punk and its sequel series. He has also done with on Star Wars, Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis, Death of the Venomverse and Marvel Zombies Black, White & Blood.

Karl Jones

He is a US based illustrator whose artwork has appeared on licensed trading cards, comics, and collectibles. His work features fan-favorite properties including Star Wars, Garbage Pail Kids, SpongeBob SquarePants, and The X-Files.

Matt Horak

He is an artist and designer known for creating artwork for EarthQuaker Devices guitar pedals and merch.

Paul Pelletier

He is a veteran comic book artist who worked for both Marvel and DC comics. He is best known for his work on Aquaman, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Incredible Hulk, Green Lantern, and Fantastic Four.

Pop Mhan

He is a comic artist known for his work on Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Warner Bros Studios, Mattel and Hasbro.

Ramon Perez

He is an award-winning cartoonist and illustrator best known for his graphic novel adaptations of Jim Henson’s Tale of Sand and Jane.

Rielly Brown

He is a comic book artist and writer known for his dynamic storytelling, expressive character work and blend of humor and action, earning him widespread recognition for his contributions to multiple Deadpool series.

Rod Reis

He is a comic book artist and colorist who is best known for his work on Doctor Strange, Winter Soldier, New Mutants, C.O.W.L, and Hadrian’s Wall. He is currently illustrating a six-issue Supergirl Elseworlds series for DC.

Ryan Kincaid

He is a comic book artist and cover artist. His artwork has appeared on covers for Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Coffin Comics, Dynamite IDW, Image Comics, Counterpoint Comics, and many more. He is also the creator and writer of his self-published titles, Persuasion and Con Artists.

Sam de la Rosa

He is a comic book artist and current Marvel Comics cover artist whose career spans more than five decades. He is best known for his work on iconic characters and titles including Spider-Man, Venom, Black Panther, The Avengers and more.

Scott Kolins

He is an award-winning comic book writer and artist best known for his work on The Flash, The Avengers, Justice League and many more.

Tehani Farr

She is an award-winning cover artist, illustrator, and graphic designer known for her striking, mythological, and sci-fi inspired artwork. Her work spans comics, video games, film, music, and fashion.

Timothy Zahn

He is an award-winning science fiction author best known for his sixteen Star Wars novels. He has published more than 70 novels, over 100 short stories and novelettes, and eight short fiction collections.

Tom Raney

He is a comic book artist who has drawn various comics for Marvel, DC, and Webtoon on series like Deadpool, Spider-Man, Batman, Fortnite, and Outrage.

EVENT LISTINGS & ACTIVATIONS

All events will take place at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace unless otherwise noted.

A full list of attractions can be found under the “Thing to Do” tab at www.MotorCityComicCon.com.

Falkor & Friends by John Marks

This larger-than-life interactive attraction features handcrafted creatures created by sculptor, creature creator, and special effects artist John Marks.

Free N’ Fun BINGO

Free n’ Fun is offering a wide variety of options for guests of all ages to play throughout the weekend including Family BINGO, Sing Along Music BINGO, Trivia, and Squid Game Style Trivia.

Pricing: Free

Dates & Times: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15 – Times Vary

Dan Phillips Panels

Daniel Phillips is an Emmy Award-winning special effects makeup artist.

Dates: Friday, May 15, Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17

501st Legion

The Great Lakes Garrison is the Michigan chapter of the 501st Legion, the premier Star Wars costuming club.

They will be out on the floor all weekend taking photos and interacting with guests. They will also host some special activations throughout the weekend.

Blast A Trooper

All weekend long you can Blast A Trooper – for a $1 donation to the Make a Wish Foundation,

guests can fire a Nerf gun at a Storm Trooper.

Story Time & Character Meet

Join the members of 501st and Rebel Legion for a Star Wars themed story time complete with character meet and greets!

Ghostbusters

Members are in full Ghostbuster attire with equipment and accessories to help them investigate and eliminate any paranormal entities they may encounter. Who you gunna call? Ghostbusters! They will be out on the floor all weekend taking photos and interacting with guests. They will also host some special activations throughout the weekend.

Slime Time with Ghostbusters

Join members of the Michigan Ghostbusters to make your own Slimer slime in the Kids Room Saturday

and Sunday afternoon. No charge. One per person. While supplies last.

Fandomness Game Show

Test your knowledge across diverse categories like comics, TV shows, movies, music, food, and more.

Dates & Times: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15 – Times Vary

Autorama

Make a quick pit stop to see Autorama at Motor City Comic Con! Get an up-close view on some iconic cars and don’t forget to take a picture!

CGC x JSA Authentication

On-site authentication for signatures signed at the show or brought from home.

Kids Room

Open to kids 12 and under. Find kid and family friendly programming and activities in our Kids’ Den: crafting, daily story time, games, and more!

Dates & Times: Friday 1:00pm-5:00pm and Saturday and Sunday 11:00am-5:00pm – Event Times Vary

Sketch Duels

Watch your favorite artists and illustrators battle it out, live on stage during our fan favorite Sketch Duels! Anyone attending the panel will be entered into a raffle for the sketches created.

Pricing: Free

Dates & Times: Friday, May 15, Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17 – Times Vary.

Cosplay Contest (Ages 13+)

Open to ages 13+. Show off your costume! The Cosplay Contest will be split into two divisions: The Cosplay Showcase and Craftsmanship Competition. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners.

Pricing: $15 per person. Registration is required.

Date & Time: Saturday, November 14 at 5:30pm

Kid’s Cosplay Contest

Come out and strut your stuff and show off your costumes! Open to kids 12 and under.

Pricing: No Fee. Registration is not required.

Date & Time: Sunday, November 15 at 3:30pm (Please arrive 15 minutes prior).

Anime Club Movie Screenings

The Anime Club of Michigan allows you to enjoy anime screenings like Dragon Ball, Photon Space Sailor Starlight, and Xanadu-Dragon Slayer Denetsu.

Pricing: No Fee.

Dates & Times: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15 – Times Vary

New Dawn Kyber Squadron

Classes will allow students to learn the fundamentals of LED Swordsmanship as practiced by NDKS Combatants from the Swordsmanship Museum and Academy.

Pricing: Shows are Free to Attend / Classes are $15 each

Dates & Times: Friday, May 15, Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17 – Times Vary

Rough Magic Games D&D

Jump into Dungeons & Dragons and other tabletop role-playing games with fellow adventurers.

Pricing: Free to Play. Free to Participate.

Dates & Times: Friday, May 15, Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17 – Times Vary

The Voice Actor College

Synopsis: Learn the basics of voiceover, then record your own voice in our portable professional recording booth.

Pricing: Free with MC3 admission

Dates & Times: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

ICON Tournaments

Super Smash Brothers Ultimate-based gaming lounge that offers plenty of open play and tournaments.

Pricing: Friday & Sunday One Day Pass / $10, Saturday, One Day Pass – $15 / Weekend Pass – $20

Dates & Times: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15 – Times Vary

Pinball Zone

Check out the coolest themed pinball machines near Artist Alley!

Pricing: $1 per game

Dates: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Therapeutic Lego Users Group

Builders Emily, Joel, Martin, and Tony are honored to showcase some of their recent pop cultured inspired builds for you.

Pricing: Free

Dates: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15

Panels / Q&As

The biggest attraction at Motor City Comic Con as guests are entertained and able to ask questions to their favorite celebrity, artist, or writer. Panels are free with MC3 admission. Schedules are subject to change.

Dates & Times: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15 – Times Vary

Professional Photo Ops

Don’t miss out on the chance of a lifetime to have a professional photo taken with your favorite celebrity at Motor City Comic Con. Capture the memory with an 8×10 photo of you and your favorite star(s). You can pre-purchase the photo ops online before the event to secure you place in line and you’ll even get your photos at the event so you can get them signed at the show!

Dates & Times: Friday, November 13 / Saturday, November 14 / Sunday, November 15 – Times Vary

“SPACE JAM” Q&A Panel Discussion & Movie Screening Event with Dee Bradley Baker

On Friday, November 13, renowned voice actor Dee Bradley Baker will participate in an audience Q&A panel discussion prior to a screening of the 1996 classic, Space Jam in which he voices Daffy Duck, the Tasmanian Devil, and Bull. The one night only movie screening event, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the film’s release.

Pricing: $25.00 each. Guests will also need to purchase a MC3 admission ticket.

This special event is only available to Motor City Comic Con guests. Admission to Motor City Comic Con is required to attend this event.

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 7:30pm – Audience Q&A Panel Discussion / 8:00pm – Screening of Space Jam

Location: Emagine Novi – 44425 W. 12 Mile Road

“IT” Q&A Panel Discussion & Movie Screening Event with Jack Dylan Grazer and Jayden Martell

On Saturday, November 14th actors Jack Dylan Grazer and Jaeden Martell will host an exclusive Q&A panel discussion prior to a screening of their film, IT.

Pricing: $40.00 each. Guests will also need to purchase a MC3 admission ticket.

This special event is only available to Motor City Comic Con guests. Admission to Motor City Comic Con is required to attend this event.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 7:30pm – Audience Q&A Panel Discussion / 8:00pm – Screening of IT

Location: Emagine Novi – 44425 W. 12 Mile Road

“The Closer” Panel with Kyra Sedgwick, Jonathan Del Arco, and Jon Tenney

On Saturday, November 14, guests are invited to attend an exclusive panel featuring The Closer stars Kyra Sedgwick, Mary McDonnell, Jon Tenney, and Jonathan Del Arco. Following the panel, guests will have a chance to play trivia games with prizes and participate in a raffle. Raffle prizes include celebrity autographs. Trivia prizes include MC3 merch, posters, MC3 variant comics, and so much more.

Pricing: $20 each. Guests will also need to purchase a MC3 admission ticket.

This special event is only available to Motor City Comic Con guests. Admission to Motor City Comic Con is required to attend this event.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 3:30pm

Location: Vibe Credit Union Showplace

The HUB Stadium After Hours Party

Keep the party going with family, friends, and fellow congoers at the HUB Stadium. Enjoy an evening of Axe Throwing, Ice Curling, and Football Bowling along with MC3 inspired food and drinks. On Saturday evening, guests can take part in MC3 inspired Trivia! Each guest will receive 15% off all active entertainment with proof of MC3 admission.

Pricing: Discounts & Events for MC3 guests – proof of MC3 admission will be required to access these savings

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026 / Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 7:30pm

Location: The Hub – 44325 W 12 Mile Road in the Fountain Walk

For more information, visit www.MotorCityComicCon.com

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Motor City Comic Con Prices & Packages

All tickets and wristbands can be purchased online at www.MotorCityComicCon.com

*Additional processing fees will apply at checkout.

Wristbands

Motor City Comic Con has an additional convenience feature for guests who want to bypass the event entry ticket lines and get into the convention faster, by having their MC3 wristband picked up in advance, free of charge. Pick up along with purchasing wristbands will be available at the box office at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace, Monday, November 9 – Wednesday, November 11 from 12:00pm-8:00pm, each day.

Adult admission tickets (ages 13 and up):

Friday Pass

$38* online purchase / $43 at the door

Saturday Pass

$48* online purchase / $53 at the door

Sunday Pass

$43* online purchase / $48 at the door

Adult Weekend Pass

$105* online purchase / $115 at the door

VIP Fan Pass (details below)

$285*online purchase / $299 at the door

Children admission tickets (ages 6-12)

Kids 5 and under are FREE all weekend with a paid adult.

Friday Child Pass (ages 6-12)

$5* online purchase / $10 at the door

Saturday Child Pass (ages 6-12)

$10* online purchase / $20 at the door

Sunday is Kid’s Day

All children under 12 are FREE with a paid adult

Child Weekend Pass (ages 6-12)

$15* online purchase / $25 at the door

VIP Adult Fan Pass: **

Package Includes

Weekend Pass: November 13-15, 2026

VIP Badge

Exclusive MC3 Bag

VIP Seating in Panels (Excludes Paid Events)

VIP Fast Pass for Autographs & Photo Op LINES

Exclusive MC3 Lanyard

$25 Gift Certificate to the MC3 Merch Booth

Free Shipping if purchased prior to October 11, 2026

VIP Print

(All Autographs and photo ops sold separately)

**Limited VIP Passes available. Admission and VIPs not guaranteed for purchase at the door if sold out prior to the show.

Motor City Comic Con will be taking place Friday, November 13 – Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Vibe Credit Union Showplace, previously the Suburban Collection Showplace

46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi, Michigan.

Friday, November 13, 2026 – 12:00pm – 7:00pm

Saturday, November 14, 2026 – 10:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday, November 15, 2026 – 10:00am – 5:00pm

Follow Motor City Comic Con:

Facebook: @MotorCityComicCon

Instagram and Twitter: @MotCityComicCon

ABOUT MOTOR CITY COMIC CON:

Michigan’s largest pop-culture event since 1989, Motor City Comic Con gathers comic book and multimedia dealers from across the country, offering a vast variety of pop-culture merchandise, including comics, art, t-shirts, movie memorabilia, posters and more. Over 250 comic book creators, writers and artists are featured at Motor City Comic Con each year, as well as actors from the television and movie industry. Motor City Comic Con offers fun for kids young and old. For more information, visit http://www.motorcitycomiccon.com

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