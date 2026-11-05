Home Safety Checks Every Family Should Make Before Winter, According to an Expert

Photo by K

As temperatures begin to drop, a household preparedness expert is urging families to carry out five simple safety checks that could make a difference during an emergency. From blocked escape routes and missing torches to forgotten emergency plans, everyday household hazards can easily go unnoticed. Marcus Clarke, Founder at The Prepared Household, says taking a few minutes to walk around your home once a year can help identify problems before they’re needed in a real emergency. “Many people think emergency preparedness is a complex, time-consuming task,” Marcus explains. “The truth is that a few simple, focused checks can help, and a brief walkthrough is designed to be accessible for every household.” He recommends focusing on five key areas, particularly as households prepare for colder weather and the possibility of power cuts.

1. Check That Emergency Exits Are Clear

2. Make Sure Your Emergency Supplies Are Accessible

3. Agree on a Family Meeting Point

4. Test Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms

5. Check Fire Blankets and Other Emergency Equipment

6. Make Home Safety Checks an Annual Habit

Hallways, staircases and doorways can gradually become cluttered with shoes, furniture and other household items. But during a fire or power cut, these obstacles could make it harder to leave the property safely. “Take a few minutes, ideally with your family, to actively look for trip hazards, unsecured heavy items, or blocked emergency exits,” Marcus advises. Make sure everyone knows how to leave the property and that keys needed to unlock external doors can be found quickly.Having an emergency kit isn’t much use if nobody knows where it’s kept or the batteries have gone flat. Marcus recommends checking that torches work, spare batteries are available and essential supplies haven’t expired. A charged power bank, battery-powered radio, first-aid kit and bottled water are also useful items to keep accessible. “Even a quick glance at the condition of your equipment or a test of a torch can reveal a gap in your preparedness,” Marcus explains. Store essentials somewhere easy to reach, rather than buried at the back of a cupboard or in the loft.If everyone needs to leave the house quickly, knowing where to meet can help avoid confusion. Marcus recommends choosing a safe outdoor meeting point, away from the building, and making sure everyone knows where it is. “It’s helpful to ensure a plan is current and that everyone remembers it,” he says. Families should also discuss who will help younger children or anyone needing assistance, and how to account for pets without delaying a safe evacuation. The important thing is to keep the plan simple enough that everyone can remember it.Working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are essential household safety devices, but they can easily be forgotten. Marcus recommends checking that alarms are correctly positioned, working and within their recommended service life. An annual walkthrough is also a good opportunity to inspect the units for damage and check whether any batteries need replacing. However, alarm testing shouldn’t be limited to once a year. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and local fire and rescue service guidance for regular testing. “Living in a property every day makes it easy to overlook small problems,” Marcus explains. “A quick check can help remind you of things that need attention before they become an issue.”If you keep a fire blanket or fire extinguisher at home, make sure it’s in good condition and can be accessed quickly. Check that fire blankets are stored according to the manufacturer’s instructions and that extinguishers, where fitted, have no visible damage or expired servicing requirements. Marcus says households should also familiarize themselves with the equipment rather than assuming they’ll know how to use it during an emergency. “Even a quick glance at the condition of a fire blanket or a test of a torch can reveal a gap in your preparedness,” he says. Remember that leaving the building safely and calling 999 should take priority over attempting to fight a fire.Marcus says the most important thing is making household safety part of a regular routine rather than waiting until something goes wrong. Taking a few minutes once a year to review escape routes, emergency supplies and family plans can help identify things that have been overlooked. It should complement, rather than replace, regular alarm testing and ongoing household maintenance. “Taking time once a year to review your surroundings is a practical step toward supporting overall household safety,” Marcus concludes. The aim isn’t to prepare for every possible emergency, but to make sure everyone in the household knows what to do and where essential supplies can be found.

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