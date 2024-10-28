Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Michigan Lawyers Weekly

    Municipal — Storm-sewer charges – Headlee Amendment

    By Michigan Lawyers Weekly Staff,

    2 days ago

    Where a plaintiff has alleged that the storm-sewer charges imposed by the defendant city are an unlawful disguised tax for purposes of 31 of the Headlee Amendment, the plaintiff’s motion for class certification should be denied, while the city is entitled to summary disposition.

    “Pursuant to Const 1963, art 9, 32, plaintiff commenced this original action in this Court, alleging violations of 31 of the Headlee Amendment, Const 1963, art 9, 31. To summarize broadly, plaintiff alleges that the storm-sewer charges imposed by defendant City are an unlawful disguised tax for purposes of Headlee 31, rather than a valid user fee. Plaintiff’s complaint was accompanied by a motion requesting certification of a plaintiff class ‘consisting of all persons or entities who/which have paid or incurred Stormwater Charges imposed by the City of Ann Arbor ... at any time between October 21, 2020 and October 21, 2021 and/or who/which pay the City or incur Stormwater Charges during the pendency of this action.’ Following initial review, this Court referred the matter to Washtenaw Circuit Court for proceedings before a special master pursuant to MCR 7.206(E)(3)(d). Following discovery, the parties filed competing motions for summary disposition. For the reasons explained below, we now deny plaintiff’s motion for class certification and grant summary disposition in favor of defendant City pursuant to MCR 2.116(C)(10).

    “Before addressing the merits of the parties’ competing motions for summary disposition, we first consider plaintiff’s motion for class certification. We deny that motion in light of plaintiff’s failure to demonstrate that it will adequately represent the diverse and sometimes conflicting interests of all of the distinct subclasses within the proposed class.

    “In sum, for the reasons set forth above, we conclude that the first two Bolt [v City of Lansing (On Remand ), 238 Mich App 37, 59; 604 NW2d 745 (1999)] factors favor the conclusion that the disputed charges are valid user fees, rather than unlawful taxes, while the third factor favors the opposite conclusion. Even so, on balance, we conclude that defendant City is entitled to judgment as a matter of law based on binding precedent.

    “Accordingly, we grant defendant City summary disposition pursuant to MCR 2.116(C)(10). This opinion constitutes our final judgment in this action.”

    Platt Convenience Inc. v. City of Ann Arbor; MiLW 07-108523, 23 pages; Michigan Court of Appeals published per curiam; M. J. Kelly, J., Markey, J., Redford, J.; Gregory D. Hanley for appellant; Steven P. Joppich for appellee.

    Click here to read the full text of the opinion.

    Copyright &copy; 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit milawyersweekly.com or sign up for our newsletter .

    Related Search

    Headlee amendmentMichigan court of AppealsClass certificationAnn ArborCourtLansing

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    Teen accused of machete threat at Beaches polling site
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy