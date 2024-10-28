Municipal — Storm-sewer charges – Headlee Amendment

Where a plaintiff has alleged that the storm-sewer charges imposed by the defendant city are an unlawful disguised tax for purposes of 31 of the Headlee Amendment, the plaintiff’s motion for class certification should be denied, while the city is entitled to summary disposition.



“Pursuant to Const 1963, art 9, 32, plaintiff commenced this original action in this Court, alleging violations of 31 of the Headlee Amendment, Const 1963, art 9, 31. To summarize broadly, plaintiff alleges that the storm-sewer charges imposed by defendant City are an unlawful disguised tax for purposes of Headlee 31, rather than a valid user fee. Plaintiff’s complaint was accompanied by a motion requesting certification of a plaintiff class ‘consisting of all persons or entities who/which have paid or incurred Stormwater Charges imposed by the City of Ann Arbor ... at any time between October 21, 2020 and October 21, 2021 and/or who/which pay the City or incur Stormwater Charges during the pendency of this action.’ Following initial review, this Court referred the matter to Washtenaw Circuit Court for proceedings before a special master pursuant to MCR 7.206(E)(3)(d). Following discovery, the parties filed competing motions for summary disposition. For the reasons explained below, we now deny plaintiff’s motion for class certification and grant summary disposition in favor of defendant City pursuant to MCR 2.116(C)(10).



“Before addressing the merits of the parties’ competing motions for summary disposition, we first consider plaintiff’s motion for class certification. We deny that motion in light of plaintiff’s failure to demonstrate that it will adequately represent the diverse and sometimes conflicting interests of all of the distinct subclasses within the proposed class.



“In sum, for the reasons set forth above, we conclude that the first two Bolt [v City of Lansing (On Remand ), 238 Mich App 37, 59; 604 NW2d 745 (1999)] factors favor the conclusion that the disputed charges are valid user fees, rather than unlawful taxes, while the third factor favors the opposite conclusion. Even so, on balance, we conclude that defendant City is entitled to judgment as a matter of law based on binding precedent.



“Accordingly, we grant defendant City summary disposition pursuant to MCR 2.116(C)(10). This opinion constitutes our final judgment in this action.”



Platt Convenience Inc. v. City of Ann Arbor; MiLW 07-108523, 23 pages; Michigan Court of Appeals published per curiam; M. J. Kelly, J., Markey, J., Redford, J.; Gregory D. Hanley for appellant; Steven P. Joppich for appellee.



