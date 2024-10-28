Criminal — Probation – Technical violation

Where a judge found that a defendant committed a “nontechnical” probation violation and sentenced him to serve 35 to 60 months in prison, that decision must be reversed because the defendant’s violation of his probation conditions was a technical one.



“Defendant was initially convicted by a jury of attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct, MCL 750.520c(1)(a) (victim under 13), for which he was sentenced to time served plus 60 months’ probation. After defendant pleaded guilty to violating his probation order requiring him to not have physical contact with anyone under the age of 17, the trial court found that defendant committed a ‘nontechnical’ probation violation and sentenced him to serve 35 to 60 months in prison. We reverse the trial court’s order finding that defendant committed a nontechnical violation of his probation, and remand to the trial court for resentencing.



“The dispositive issue on appeal is whether the trial court erred by finding that defendant committed a nontechnical violation of his probation order. Defendant conceded that he violated the first condition of his probation order which stated that he ‘Must not have verbal, written, electronic or physical contact with any individual age 17 or under, or attempt to do so through another person.’ Specifically, defendant admitted that on May 18, 2023, he was in the presence of children under 17 years old, and that this contact took place outdoors with other adults present.



“The trial court found that these actions constituted a nontechnical probation violation, and so revoked defendant’s probation and imposed a prison sentence. Regarding its finding that the violation was a nontechnical one, the trial court stated, ‘While it may seem broad, it is allowed by law, and it was a condition of probation that he was to understand, and it was not that it was incidental contact, it was predatory contact.’ The court did not specify the legal basis for its determination, but the prosecuting attorney had argued generally that a violation of a no-contact order in a probation order was a nontechnical violation.



“In challenging his prison sentence, defendant argues that his conduct constituted a technical violation of his probation order which could not properly result in a prison sentence.



“Defendant was not accused of having failed a drug test, consumed alcohol, or violated a law, so the only question is whether he violated a no-contact order that ‘named an individual.’ Relevant to his admission of guilt, his order prohibited physical ‘contact with any individual age 17 or under,’ but this general language does not fall within the specification of MCL 771.4b(9)(b)(i), which (again) requires prohibited contact with ‘a named individual.’ Through this provision the Legislature unmistakably specified that to constitute a nontechnical violation, a defendant must violate a probation order that specifies not contacting a singular entity, i.e., ‘a named individual.’ As noted, defendant’s probation order does not name an ‘individual,’ and describing a class of persons does not fall within the clear words of the statute. MCL 771.4b(9)(b)(i).



“According to the plain language of MCL 771.4b(9)(b)(i), defendant’s violation of his probation conditions was a technical one, as MCL 771.4b(1)(b)(i) limited the sentence for defendant’s first and single technical violation of having contact with persons under 17 years old to 15 days in jail.



“We reverse the order revoking defendant’s probation for a nontechnical violation, and remand to the trial court for resentencing in accordance with MCL 771.4b(1)(b)(i).”



People v. Smith; MiLW 07-108527, 5 pages; Michigan Court of Appeals published; Murray, J., joined by Borrello, J., Letica, J.; on appeal from Genesee Circuit Court; Michael A. Faraone for appellant; Ashley J. Prew for appellee.



Click here to read the full opinion.

Copyright © 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit milawyersweekly.com or sign up for our newsletter .