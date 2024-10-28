Criminal — Marijuana – MRTMA

Where a defendant charged with possession with intent to deliver between 5 and 45 kilograms of marijuana filed a motion to dismiss, a decision denying that motion should be affirmed because the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act does not preclude the defendant from being prosecuted.



“The central issue in this interlocutory appeal is whether the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act (MRTMA), MCL 333.27951 et seq ., prevents a person accused of possession with intent to deliver between 5 and 45 kilograms of marijuana from being prosecuted under MCL 333.7401(2)(d)(ii). Because we conclude the MRTMA provides no such proscription, we affirm the trial court’s denial of the motion to dismiss, and the case is remanded to the circuit court for trial on felony charges.



“In this case, we revisit the MRTMA and Article 7 of the Public Health Code to consider which provides the framework for prosecuting possession with intent to deliver more than twice the amount of marijuana allowed by MCL 333.27955. We conclude that the MRTMA does not prevent a person accused of possession with intent to deliver between 5 and 45 kilograms of marijuana from being prosecuted under MCL 333.7401(2)(d)(ii).



“For the foregoing reasons, we hold that the circuit court reached the correct result by finding that MCL 333.27965(4) does not supersede Article 7 of the Public Health Code for purposes of prosecuting the possession with intent to deliver to another more than twice the amount of marijuana permitted by MCL 333.27955. Consequently, the circuit court properly denied defendant’s motion to dismiss.”



People v. Soto; MiLW 07-108525, 6 pages; Michigan Court of Appeals published; Redford, J., joined by Swartzle, J., Feeney, J.; on appeal from Berrien Circuit Court; Daniel W. Grow for appellant; Mark Sanford for appellee.



Click here to read the full text of the opinion.

