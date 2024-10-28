Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Michigan Lawyers Weekly

    Attorneys — Malpractice

    By Michigan Lawyers Weekly Staff,

    2 days ago

    Where a legal malpractice complaint was dismissed with prejudice, there was no abuse of discretion in light of the repeated unauthorized practice of law by one of the plaintiffs.

    Affirmed.

    “In this case, plaintiffs, Saleem Bin Shakoor (Saleem) and Tasleem Saleem (Tasleem), brought claims against defendants, David Soble and Soble PLC, related to defendants’ legal representation of plaintiffs. The trial court ultimately granted defendants’ motion to dismiss plaintiffs’ case with prejudice on the basis of Saleem’s repeated unauthorized practice of law. We find no clear abuse of discretion in the trial court’s ruling, and affirm the trial court’s order of dismissal.

    “In September 2020, plaintiffs hired defendants to represent them in a foreclosure action, after which plaintiffs were evicted and the home was sold. In November 2022, plaintiffs, in propria persona , jointly filed a complaint against defendants, alleging breach of contract, unjust enrichment, professional malpractice, gross negligence, fraudulent misrepresentation, innocent misrepresentation, breach of fiduciary duty, civil conspiracy, successor liability, and alter ego. Throughout the proceedings, plaintiffs filed joint pleadings, signed by both Saleem and Tasleem, including a motion to strike defendants’ affirmative defenses, a response to defendants’ motion to transfer the case, and a response to defendants’ motion for summary disposition. Defendants and the trial court raised numerous concerns about plaintiffs’ documents, Saleem’s representation of both plaintiffs, and assistance plaintiffs apparently received in drafting their motions and responses. Saleem admitted to the trial court that he prepared the pleadings on behalf of both Tasleem and himself with the help of family members and others who assisted him with drafting, proofreading, and preparing the documents for filing.

    “Approximately one year after initiating the action, plaintiffs moved for the first time for the court to appoint an Urdu interpreter for Tasleem under MCR 1.111 and MCR 8.127. The same day, defendants filed a motion to show cause and for stay pending a decision of this Court in plaintiffs’ foreclosure action and pending an investigation by the State Bar of Michigan. Defendants argued that Saleem engaged in the unauthorized practice of law by filing documents on behalf of Tasleem and failing to respond to the trial court’s request for information about people helping Saleem draft legal documents. Defendants asked the trial court to dismiss the case, strike plaintiffs’ filings, or enter an order requiring plaintiffs to provide the contact information of those assisting them. In response, plaintiffs appeared to deny that Saleem represented Tasleem, but nonetheless stated that they made joint decisions about their case, and that Tasleem consented to Saleem filing motions and responses on her behalf.

    “The trial court granted defendants’ request to dismiss plaintiffs’ action, finding that Saleem engaged in the unauthorized practice of law because he improperly acted as an attorney on behalf of Tasleem.

    “Plaintiffs maintain that the trial court erred by dismissing their case because their complaint was properly pleaded and they were permitted to act as pro se litigants. We disagree.

    “The record shows that, although Saleem and Tasleem both chose to represent themselves, they jointly filed various pleadings and documents. Saleem admitted that he alone drafted documents for both plaintiffs and that he received assistance from family members and other people to ensure the documents were free from grammatical and spelling errors and met the filing requirements. By drafting and filing court documents on behalf of both Tasleem and himself, Saleem clearly assisted another person in matters that required ‘the use of legal discretion and profound legal knowledge.’ ... Saleem was clearly engaging in the unauthorized practice of law, and the trial court did not clearly abuse its discretion by dismissing the action, which was within its inherent authority.

    “Plaintiffs also argue the trial court impeded Tasleem’s ability to represent herself by failing to appoint an Urdu interpreter.

    “Despite filing their complaint in November 2022, plaintiffs did not request an interpreter for Tasleem until November 2023. Again, Saleem prepared the motion and, like their many other filings, it bore both Saleem and Tasleem’s names and signatures. During the motion hearing, Saleem acted on Tasleem’s behalf and asked for the interpreter. Because Saleem was representing Tasleem in matters that required the use of legal discretion and knowledge, Saleem again engaged in the unauthorized practice of law. The trial court observed on the record that Tasleem answered questions in court and never indicated her need for an interpreter and that, once again, Saleem was acting as Tasleem’s legal counsel. Tasleem never made a pro se request for an interpreter and, in light of defendants’ motion to dismiss for Saleem’s unauthorized practice of law, the trial court did not deprive Tasleem of her due process rights by dismissing the case without granting her belated request for an interpreter.”

    Bin Shakoor v. Soble; MiLW 08-108538, 5 pages; Michigan Court of Appeals unpublished per curiam; Cameron, J., K. F. Kelly, J., Garrett, J.; on appeal from Oakland Circuit Court; Saleem Bin Shakoor, pro se appellant; David Soble for appellee.

    Click here to read the full text of the opinion.

    Copyright &copy; 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit milawyersweekly.com or sign up for our newsletter .

    Related Search

    Legal malpracticeUnauthorized practice of lawProfessional misconductBreach of contractOakland circuit courtMichigan court of Appeals

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    Outgoing East Union chief thanked for service; interim officer-in-charge appointed
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Teen accused of machete threat at Beaches polling site
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz2 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post19 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy