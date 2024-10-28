Attorneys — Malpractice

Where a legal malpractice complaint was dismissed with prejudice, there was no abuse of discretion in light of the repeated unauthorized practice of law by one of the plaintiffs.



Affirmed.



“In this case, plaintiffs, Saleem Bin Shakoor (Saleem) and Tasleem Saleem (Tasleem), brought claims against defendants, David Soble and Soble PLC, related to defendants’ legal representation of plaintiffs. The trial court ultimately granted defendants’ motion to dismiss plaintiffs’ case with prejudice on the basis of Saleem’s repeated unauthorized practice of law. We find no clear abuse of discretion in the trial court’s ruling, and affirm the trial court’s order of dismissal.



“In September 2020, plaintiffs hired defendants to represent them in a foreclosure action, after which plaintiffs were evicted and the home was sold. In November 2022, plaintiffs, in propria persona , jointly filed a complaint against defendants, alleging breach of contract, unjust enrichment, professional malpractice, gross negligence, fraudulent misrepresentation, innocent misrepresentation, breach of fiduciary duty, civil conspiracy, successor liability, and alter ego. Throughout the proceedings, plaintiffs filed joint pleadings, signed by both Saleem and Tasleem, including a motion to strike defendants’ affirmative defenses, a response to defendants’ motion to transfer the case, and a response to defendants’ motion for summary disposition. Defendants and the trial court raised numerous concerns about plaintiffs’ documents, Saleem’s representation of both plaintiffs, and assistance plaintiffs apparently received in drafting their motions and responses. Saleem admitted to the trial court that he prepared the pleadings on behalf of both Tasleem and himself with the help of family members and others who assisted him with drafting, proofreading, and preparing the documents for filing.



“Approximately one year after initiating the action, plaintiffs moved for the first time for the court to appoint an Urdu interpreter for Tasleem under MCR 1.111 and MCR 8.127. The same day, defendants filed a motion to show cause and for stay pending a decision of this Court in plaintiffs’ foreclosure action and pending an investigation by the State Bar of Michigan. Defendants argued that Saleem engaged in the unauthorized practice of law by filing documents on behalf of Tasleem and failing to respond to the trial court’s request for information about people helping Saleem draft legal documents. Defendants asked the trial court to dismiss the case, strike plaintiffs’ filings, or enter an order requiring plaintiffs to provide the contact information of those assisting them. In response, plaintiffs appeared to deny that Saleem represented Tasleem, but nonetheless stated that they made joint decisions about their case, and that Tasleem consented to Saleem filing motions and responses on her behalf.



“The trial court granted defendants’ request to dismiss plaintiffs’ action, finding that Saleem engaged in the unauthorized practice of law because he improperly acted as an attorney on behalf of Tasleem.



“Plaintiffs maintain that the trial court erred by dismissing their case because their complaint was properly pleaded and they were permitted to act as pro se litigants. We disagree.



“The record shows that, although Saleem and Tasleem both chose to represent themselves, they jointly filed various pleadings and documents. Saleem admitted that he alone drafted documents for both plaintiffs and that he received assistance from family members and other people to ensure the documents were free from grammatical and spelling errors and met the filing requirements. By drafting and filing court documents on behalf of both Tasleem and himself, Saleem clearly assisted another person in matters that required ‘the use of legal discretion and profound legal knowledge.’ ... Saleem was clearly engaging in the unauthorized practice of law, and the trial court did not clearly abuse its discretion by dismissing the action, which was within its inherent authority.



“Plaintiffs also argue the trial court impeded Tasleem’s ability to represent herself by failing to appoint an Urdu interpreter.



“Despite filing their complaint in November 2022, plaintiffs did not request an interpreter for Tasleem until November 2023. Again, Saleem prepared the motion and, like their many other filings, it bore both Saleem and Tasleem’s names and signatures. During the motion hearing, Saleem acted on Tasleem’s behalf and asked for the interpreter. Because Saleem was representing Tasleem in matters that required the use of legal discretion and knowledge, Saleem again engaged in the unauthorized practice of law. The trial court observed on the record that Tasleem answered questions in court and never indicated her need for an interpreter and that, once again, Saleem was acting as Tasleem’s legal counsel. Tasleem never made a pro se request for an interpreter and, in light of defendants’ motion to dismiss for Saleem’s unauthorized practice of law, the trial court did not deprive Tasleem of her due process rights by dismissing the case without granting her belated request for an interpreter.”



Bin Shakoor v. Soble; MiLW 08-108538, 5 pages; Michigan Court of Appeals unpublished per curiam; Cameron, J., K. F. Kelly, J., Garrett, J.; on appeal from Oakland Circuit Court; Saleem Bin Shakoor, pro se appellant; David Soble for appellee.



Click here to read the full text of the opinion.

Copyright © 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit milawyersweekly.com or sign up for our newsletter .