Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Michigan Lawyers Weekly

    Parent and Child — Protective proceedings

    By Michigan Lawyers Weekly Staff,

    2 days ago

    Where the Department of Health and Human Services has challenged a court order declining to authorize a petition for child protective proceedings, the trial court did not abuse its discretion when it found that it was not necessary or appropriate to exercise jurisdiction since the respondent had been removed from the home and the child was protected from the risk of harm by a no-contact order entered in the respondent’s criminal case.

    Affirmed.

    “Petitioner, the Department of Health and Human Services (‘DHHS’), appeals by right the trial court’s stipulated order closing the case. On appeal, petitioner challenges an earlier order entered by the trial court in which the court declined to authorize a petition for child protective proceedings concerning respondent and his minor child, KK. Finding no errors warranting reversal, we affirm.

    “Petitioner first argues that the trial court abused its discretion by declining to authorize the petition despite finding probable cause that the allegations in the petition are true and support the statutory provisions for jurisdiction. We disagree.

    “Relying on In re AMB , 248 Mich App 144, 168; 640 NW2d 262 (2001), petitioner argues that a trial court’s finding of probable cause to believe the allegations in the petition are true and fall within the jurisdictional provisions of MCL 712A.2(b) justifies a trial court’s authorization of a petition. But justifying authorization of a petition is not the same as mandating authorization of a petition.

    “The trial court declined to authorize the petition because, as a result of the no-contact order and respondent’s removal from the home, there was no risk of harm to KK, her needs were being met in mother’s care, and the home environment was fit and suitable for her. Thus, the trial court found that it was ‘not necessary or appropriate’ to take jurisdiction over KK.

    “Similarly here, the trial court did not abuse its discretion when it found that it was not necessary or appropriate to exercise jurisdiction over KK.”

    In re KNK; MiLW 07-108526, 8 pages; Michigan Court of Appeals published; K. F. Kelly, J., joined by Cameron, J., Garrett, J.; on appeal from Lapeer Circuit Court; Danielle N. Cusson for appellant; Ramsey H. Maslhni for appellee.

    Click here to read the full text of the opinion.

    Copyright &copy; 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit milawyersweekly.com or sign up for our newsletter .

    Related Search

    Court decisionsParental rightsMichigan court of AppealsLegal challengesChild welfarePetitioner

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Teen accused of machete threat at Beaches polling site
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy