Parent and Child — Protective proceedings

Where the Department of Health and Human Services has challenged a court order declining to authorize a petition for child protective proceedings, the trial court did not abuse its discretion when it found that it was not necessary or appropriate to exercise jurisdiction since the respondent had been removed from the home and the child was protected from the risk of harm by a no-contact order entered in the respondent’s criminal case.



Affirmed.



“Petitioner, the Department of Health and Human Services (‘DHHS’), appeals by right the trial court’s stipulated order closing the case. On appeal, petitioner challenges an earlier order entered by the trial court in which the court declined to authorize a petition for child protective proceedings concerning respondent and his minor child, KK. Finding no errors warranting reversal, we affirm.



“Petitioner first argues that the trial court abused its discretion by declining to authorize the petition despite finding probable cause that the allegations in the petition are true and support the statutory provisions for jurisdiction. We disagree.



“Relying on In re AMB , 248 Mich App 144, 168; 640 NW2d 262 (2001), petitioner argues that a trial court’s finding of probable cause to believe the allegations in the petition are true and fall within the jurisdictional provisions of MCL 712A.2(b) justifies a trial court’s authorization of a petition. But justifying authorization of a petition is not the same as mandating authorization of a petition.



“The trial court declined to authorize the petition because, as a result of the no-contact order and respondent’s removal from the home, there was no risk of harm to KK, her needs were being met in mother’s care, and the home environment was fit and suitable for her. Thus, the trial court found that it was ‘not necessary or appropriate’ to take jurisdiction over KK.



“Similarly here, the trial court did not abuse its discretion when it found that it was not necessary or appropriate to exercise jurisdiction over KK.”



In re KNK; MiLW 07-108526, 8 pages; Michigan Court of Appeals published; K. F. Kelly, J., joined by Cameron, J., Garrett, J.; on appeal from Lapeer Circuit Court; Danielle N. Cusson for appellant; Ramsey H. Maslhni for appellee.



Click here to read the full text of the opinion.

Copyright © 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit milawyersweekly.com or sign up for our newsletter .