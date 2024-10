Civil Practice — Declaratory relief – 600.6431

Where the Court of Claims granted summary disposition and declaratory relief in favor of a plaintiff city, the Court of Claims erred as a matter of law by concluding that the city’s action was not barred by the failure to comply with MCL 600.6431(1).



“In this declaratory judgment action involving a dispute over a condition attached to the conveyance of land, defendants appeal as of right the Court of Claims’ order granting summary disposition and declaratory relief in favor of plaintiff City of Mt. Pleasant (the city). For the reasons set forth in this opinion, we reverse the judgment of the Court of Claims and remand this matter for entry of summary disposition in favor of the defendants.



“Defendants first argue that the city’s declaratory judgment claim should have been dismissed because the city failed to file a written notice or claim within one year of accrual as required by MCL 600.6431(1).



“Having concluded that MCL 600.6431 is applicable, the next issue to address is the determination of when the city’s claim accrued.



“Because the city’s claim must be dismissed for failure to comply with the requirements of MCL 600.6431(1), it is not necessary to determine whether the city’s claim was also barred by the statutory limitations period in either MCL 600.6452(1) or MCL 600.5801(4) because there is no further relief that may be granted and the issue is therefore moot.



“The Court of Claims erred as a matter of law by concluding that the city’s action was not barred by the failure to comply with MCL 600.6431(1). The Court of Claims’ order is reversed, and we remand this matter for entry of summary disposition in favor of defendants.”



City of Mt. Pleasant v. Acting Dir. of Dep't of Tech., Mgmt. & Budget; MiLW 08-108532, 14 pages; Michigan Court of Appeals unpublished per curiam; Borrello, J., Murray, J., Letica, J.; on appeal from Court of Claims; Adam R. de Bear for appellant; Michael D. Homier for appellee.



Click here to read the full text of the opinion.

