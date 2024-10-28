Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Michigan Lawyers Weekly

    Commercial — Account stated

    By Michigan Lawyers Weekly Staff,

    2 days ago

    Where a plaintiff professional engineering firm brought suit claiming to be owed sums for work performed on the defendant’s real estate development project, a grant of summary disposition in favor of the plaintiff should be affirmed despite the defendant’s argument that the plaintiff failed to meet its burden by producing documentary evidence demonstrating there was no genuine question of fact as to its claims.

    “Defendants, Citidal Partners Ltd, LLC, and Citidal Partners, LLC (collectively, Citidal) appeal by leave granted the order granting summary disposition under MCR 2.116(C)(10) in favor of plaintiff, Nowak &amp; Fraus, PLLC, doing business as Nowak &amp; Fraus Engineers (‘NFE’). We affirm.

    “Citidal is a real estate developer which sought to create ‘a mixed-use development in Orion Township, including medical, office retail, restaurant, and multi-family residential condominiums.’ Citidal engaged NFE, a professional engineering firm, in this endeavor. The parties met in early 2020, and as a result of the meeting created a ‘Work Authorization’ document. NFE began working on Citidal’s project pursuant to the Work Authorization.

    “From April 6, 2020, to June 21, 2021, NFE sent Citidal a series of invoices totaling $94,590.80. In a series of three checks, Citidal paid $38,000 of the total balance due. NFE sent Citidal a final invoice indicating its remaining total balance was $56,590.80. Citidal did not send another payment.

    “NFE filed suit alleging (1) breach of contract; (2) promissory estoppel; (3) unjust enrichment/quantum meruit; (4) fraud in the inducement; and (5) account stated. It then moved for summary disposition under MCR 2.116(C)(10), which the trial court granted. The court later entered judgment in NFE’s favor for $103,952.13, representing a return of its principal, contractual interest, and attorney fees.

    “Citidal argues that the trial court erred in granting NFE’s motion for summary disposition because NFE failed to meet its burden by producing documentary evidence demonstrating there was no genuine question of fact as to its claims. We disagree.

    “NFE moved for summary disposition of all five of its claims breach of contract, promissory estoppel, unjust enrichment/quantum meruit, fraud in the inducement, and account stated. But, the trial court apparently only granted summary disposition on the basis of NFE’s account stated claim. Account stated claims are among the collections actions recognized in Michigan.

    “Along with its complaint, NFE submitted an affidavit from Timothy Germain (the ‘Germain Affidavit’), managing partner and principal at NFE, attesting: ‘Citidal has paid $38,000.00 for the work performed by NFE on the Project, leaving a balance due and owing to NFE, over and above any set-off, in the amount of $56,590.80.’ In its answer to the complaint, Citidal attached an affidavit from Kale Roscoe (the ‘Roscoe Affidavit I’), managing partner for Citidal, stating: ‘The account has not become stated.’ Looking solely to the plain language of MCL 600.2145, Citidal sufficiently rebutted NFE’s claim of an account stated because Roscoe Affidavit I denied Germain’s claim of an amount due.

    “But, the statutory basis under MCL 600.2145 is not the only way to establish a claim for an open account or account stated.

    “Roscoe’s affidavit was insufficient because it did not ‘set forth any specific facts showing that there is a genuine issue for trial,’ and instead relied on ‘mere ... denials[.]’ MCR 2.116(G)(4). Accordingly, Citidal did not meet its burden as the nonmoving party. Because Citidal failed to establish the existence of a genuine question of material fact, the trial court correctly granted NFE’s motion for summary disposition of its account stated claim and judgment was properly granted in NFE’s favor. Given this conclusion, we need not consider Citidal’s other arguments concerning NFE’s remaining claims.”

    Nowak &amp; Fraus PLLC v. Citidal Partners LTD LLC; MiLW 08-108537, 5 pages; Michigan Court of Appeals unpublished per curiam; Cameron, J., K. F. Kelly, J., Garrett, J.; on appeal from Oakland Circuit Court; Scott D. Norton for appellant; Jonathan D. Sweik for appellee.

    Click here to read the full text of the opinion.

    Copyright &copy; 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit milawyersweekly.com or sign up for our newsletter .

    Related Search

    Engineering contractsReal estate developmentMichigan court of AppealsOakland circuit courtOrion townshipTimothy Germain

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Outgoing East Union chief thanked for service; interim officer-in-charge appointed
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy