Commercial — Account stated

Where a plaintiff professional engineering firm brought suit claiming to be owed sums for work performed on the defendant’s real estate development project, a grant of summary disposition in favor of the plaintiff should be affirmed despite the defendant’s argument that the plaintiff failed to meet its burden by producing documentary evidence demonstrating there was no genuine question of fact as to its claims.



“Defendants, Citidal Partners Ltd, LLC, and Citidal Partners, LLC (collectively, Citidal) appeal by leave granted the order granting summary disposition under MCR 2.116(C)(10) in favor of plaintiff, Nowak & Fraus, PLLC, doing business as Nowak & Fraus Engineers (‘NFE’). We affirm.



“Citidal is a real estate developer which sought to create ‘a mixed-use development in Orion Township, including medical, office retail, restaurant, and multi-family residential condominiums.’ Citidal engaged NFE, a professional engineering firm, in this endeavor. The parties met in early 2020, and as a result of the meeting created a ‘Work Authorization’ document. NFE began working on Citidal’s project pursuant to the Work Authorization.



“From April 6, 2020, to June 21, 2021, NFE sent Citidal a series of invoices totaling $94,590.80. In a series of three checks, Citidal paid $38,000 of the total balance due. NFE sent Citidal a final invoice indicating its remaining total balance was $56,590.80. Citidal did not send another payment.



“NFE filed suit alleging (1) breach of contract; (2) promissory estoppel; (3) unjust enrichment/quantum meruit; (4) fraud in the inducement; and (5) account stated. It then moved for summary disposition under MCR 2.116(C)(10), which the trial court granted. The court later entered judgment in NFE’s favor for $103,952.13, representing a return of its principal, contractual interest, and attorney fees.



“Citidal argues that the trial court erred in granting NFE’s motion for summary disposition because NFE failed to meet its burden by producing documentary evidence demonstrating there was no genuine question of fact as to its claims. We disagree.



“NFE moved for summary disposition of all five of its claims breach of contract, promissory estoppel, unjust enrichment/quantum meruit, fraud in the inducement, and account stated. But, the trial court apparently only granted summary disposition on the basis of NFE’s account stated claim. Account stated claims are among the collections actions recognized in Michigan.



“Along with its complaint, NFE submitted an affidavit from Timothy Germain (the ‘Germain Affidavit’), managing partner and principal at NFE, attesting: ‘Citidal has paid $38,000.00 for the work performed by NFE on the Project, leaving a balance due and owing to NFE, over and above any set-off, in the amount of $56,590.80.’ In its answer to the complaint, Citidal attached an affidavit from Kale Roscoe (the ‘Roscoe Affidavit I’), managing partner for Citidal, stating: ‘The account has not become stated.’ Looking solely to the plain language of MCL 600.2145, Citidal sufficiently rebutted NFE’s claim of an account stated because Roscoe Affidavit I denied Germain’s claim of an amount due.



“But, the statutory basis under MCL 600.2145 is not the only way to establish a claim for an open account or account stated.



“Roscoe’s affidavit was insufficient because it did not ‘set forth any specific facts showing that there is a genuine issue for trial,’ and instead relied on ‘mere ... denials[.]’ MCR 2.116(G)(4). Accordingly, Citidal did not meet its burden as the nonmoving party. Because Citidal failed to establish the existence of a genuine question of material fact, the trial court correctly granted NFE’s motion for summary disposition of its account stated claim and judgment was properly granted in NFE’s favor. Given this conclusion, we need not consider Citidal’s other arguments concerning NFE’s remaining claims.”



Nowak & Fraus PLLC v. Citidal Partners LTD LLC; MiLW 08-108537, 5 pages; Michigan Court of Appeals unpublished per curiam; Cameron, J., K. F. Kelly, J., Garrett, J.; on appeal from Oakland Circuit Court; Scott D. Norton for appellant; Jonathan D. Sweik for appellee.



Click here to read the full text of the opinion.

