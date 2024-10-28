Open in App
    Contract — Land sale – Mutual assent

    By Michigan Lawyers Weekly Staff,

    2 days ago

    Where a request for specific performance of a land contract was denied, there was no error, as the plaintiffs failed to present clear and convincing evidence that the parties mutually assented to essential elements of an agreement.

    Affirmed.

    “Plaintiffs appeal as of right an order denying their motion for summary disposition under MCR 2.116(C)(10) (genuine issue of material fact) and granting summary disposition in defendant’s favor under MCR 2.116(C)(10) and (I). We affirm.

    “This case arises from a 2016 land contract between the parties for property on Tuttle Hill Road in Milan. The 2016 contract was later forfeited by the lower court for lack of payment. Plaintiffs later filed suit alleging the parties executed a new land contract for the purchase of the property, but that defendant failed to perform under the contract. According to plaintiffs, they were entitled to specific performance of the new land contract and damages resulting from defendant’s purported breach.

    “Plaintiffs argue that the trial court erred by denying their motion for summary disposition because they presented sufficient evidence to support a finding that the parties entered into a new contract after the original land contract was forfeited. We disagree.

    “Plaintiffs do not dispute that the original 2016 land contract was forfeited. Rather, they argue that, after the orders of forfeiture and eviction were entered, the parties negotiated and entered into a new land contract.

    “Plaintiffs, as the proponents of the land contract, had the burden to prove, by clear and convincing evidence, that the parties entered into a valid contract. At issue in this case is whether there was mutuality of agreement.

    “Plaintiffs failed to present clear and convincing evidence that the parties had a ‘meeting of the minds’ or that they mutually assented to essential elements of an agreement.”

    Gillenkirk v. Mainzinger; MiLW 08-108534, 5 pages; Michigan Court of Appeals unpublished per curiam; Cameron, J., Jansen, J., Swartzle, J.; on appeal from Monroe Circuit Court; Kellie Gillenkirk, pro se appellant; Billy R. Jeffers for appellee.

    Click here to read the full text of the opinion.

