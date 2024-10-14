Open in App
    • Michigan Lawyers Weekly

    Appeals court revives accounting malpractice claim

    By correye.stephenson,

    2 days ago

    An accounting malpractice claim was not time-barred because of a continuing professional relationship, a divided panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled, reversing summary disposition.

    Philip Kim and Ema G. Osaki-Kim sued Kallas Corporation alleging accountant malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract and intentional misrepresentation.

    They claimed they were audited by the IRS in 2019 as a result of several errors Kallas made while preparing their tax returns from 2013 through 2016.

    During the course of the audit, Kallas made numerous errors as well as numerous misrepresentations to both the Kims and the IRS, they told the court.

    The IRS determined that the Kims owed $400,000. Kallas hired an attorney prepare a petition in the tax court and consulted with the attorney on the preparation of the petition, which was filed in February 2020. The case was ultimately settled in October 2021.

    Regarding accounting malpractice, the Kims alleged that Kallas breached their professional duties by failing to timely file the 2013 return (causing them to lose out on a $123,731 refund), failed to take appropriate positions regarding the 2013 to 2016 returns and failed to adequately represent them during the audit.

    Kallas filed a motion for summary disposition, arguing that the malpractice claims were untimely because they accrued when the 2013 returns were submitted in April 2017, and the two-year statute of limitations ran before the Kims filed their lawsuit. The other claims should be dismissed as duplicative of the malpractice claims, Kallas added.

    In support, Kallas provided two letters: an engagement letter pertaining to the 2013 tax returns and a letter from 2018 about the audit.

    Philip countered with an affidavit stating that Kallas provided generalized financial and tax accounting and consulting services to he and Ema from 2004 to 2021.

    The Oakland Circuit Court sided with Kallas and granted the motion to dismiss. The Kims appealed.

    Reversing summary disposition on the malpractice claim, the appeals court rejected Kallas’ contention that the documentary evidence established an intent that the 2013 tax returns be a singular, discrete transaction.

    “The 2013 letter did explicitly state its purpose of specifying ‘the terms of our engagement,’ and the letter then provided that defendants would ‘prepare your 2013 federal and state income tax returns,’” the majority wrote. “However, the letter never stated that the particular engagement would cease when those returns were filed, and it never stated that the engagement was exclusively for the filing of the 2013 tax returns.”

    There was no dispute that Kallas continued preparing the Kims’ tax returns through the 2016 tax year, but there was no evidence of additional engagement letters for the subsequent returns, and the letter’s reference to providing audit services suggested that Kallas anticipated that the engagement could extend beyond the 2013 tax returns for an additional fee.

    “As a whole, the record supports Philip Kim’s characterization of defendants as a ‘one-stop shop’ for all of their accounting needs,” the majority said, and the case involved a “continuing professional relationship” between the Kims and Kallas.

    “The preparation of the 2013 tax returns was part of this continuing relationship that did not end until 2021,” the judges noted. “Therefore, the trial court erred by concluding that the claim for malpractice was time-barred.”

    The court also found that the Kims should be allowed to amend their complaint to establish the scienter requirement for the breach of fiduciary duty claim with regard to the audit services provided by Kallas.

    Summary disposition on the breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty with respect to the work performed on the 2013 to 2016 tax returns was affirmed, however.

    Judges Michelle M. Rick and Allie Greenleaf Maldonado sat on the panel that issued the unpublished opinion in Kim v. Kallas Corporation , ( MiLW 08-108454 , 7 pages).

    Judge Christopher M. Murray agreed with the majority’s conclusion to affirm the Oakland Circuit Court’s dismissal of the Kims’ breach of contract claim, and part of their breach of fiduciary duty claim. He parted ways , however, on the accountant malpractice claim.

    Murray said the question is whether Kallas’s work on preparing and filing the 2013 tax returns was a separate matter from the subsequent audit work the defendants performed pursuant to the 2018 letter of engagement.

    “Based on the retention letters in evidence, I would hold there was no disputed fact but that the services at issue were discrete as to the 2013 returns, and that the claim for any accountant malpractice accrued under MCL 600.5838(1) in 2017, making the claim untimely,” he wrote

    The judge noted that the unsigned retention letter provided the “terms of our engagement” and clarified “the nature and extent of the services” the defendant was to provide. The agreement specified that they “will prepare your 2013 federal and state income tax returns” and that they “would be available upon request to represent you and will render additional invoices for time and expense incurred” if there was a subsequent government audit of those returns.

    “This letter confirms that the 2013 tax preparation work was a discrete service, so much so that if any subsequent audit were to occur, plaintiff would have to request additional services from defendant and, if so engaged, would receive separate billings,” Murray wrote. “No evidence contradicted this written agreement, and therefore once defendants’ services were completed as to completing and filing the 2013 return, which was in 2017, plaintiffs’ claim accrued.”

