Canton Township has a steady mix of bank, big-box, and specialty retail hiring right now. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank Location: Canton, MI (Michigan & Beck branch)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Help customers reach their money goals as a "financial concierge" for walk‑in clients. This role is a fit if you have at least 1 year of customer service (or a bachelor’s degree), are comfortable with tech and cash handling, and want a stable bank career with clear procedures and training.

Employer: Rally House

Location: Canton, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $17.50 – $25.40/hour

Lead a sports‑themed retail store, help run the floor, and coach the team while keeping fans happy. Great if you have 3+ years retail and 1+ year supervising, love sports, and want a role where you help with hiring, training, visual merchandising, and store results.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 43301 Joy Rd., Canton, MI 48187

Type: Part-time (posting text; listing header shows full-time)

(posting text; listing header shows full-time) Salary: Not listed

Classic all‑around store role: run the register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean and safe. Good match if you want steady hours, like staying busy, and can handle lifting 30–50 lbs and lots of walking and standing.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.